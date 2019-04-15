Zo leerde Kevin De Bruyne zijn Michèle kennen

“Het begon allemaal met een tweet. Ik had op dat moment, toen ik nog op uitleenbasis voor Werder Bremen speelde (in het seizoen 2012-2013, nvdr.), een paar duizend volgers op Twitter. Dus ik tweette wat over een wedstrijd en wat later zag ik dat er een knap meisje mijn boodschap als favoriet had aangeduid. Ik was vrijgezel op dat moment en ook een vriend van me zag dat zij had gereageerd op die tweet. Dus zei hij: ‘Dat ziet er wel een leuk meisje uit, nee? Je zou haar beter eens een berichtje sturen.’ Waarop ik letterlijk antwoordde: ‘Nee nee, komaan. De mensen vinden me niet leuk, ze snappen me toch niet. Ze zal wellicht toch niet antwoorden.’”

“Hij nam mijn smartphone en begon een bericht te tikken, waarna hij het me toonde en vroeg of hij het bericht naar haar mocht sturen. Op de een of andere manier gaf ik hem daar de toestemming voor”, aldus De Bruyne, die intussen getrouwd is met Michèle en ook twee flinke kindjes heeft. “Die anekdote zegt genoeg over mij, toch? Ik zou die bekende voetballer moeten zijn, maar ik durfde niet eens een privéberichtje sturen naar zij die uiteindelijk mijn toekomstige vrouw zou worden. Maar best dat ik mijn vriend toeliet om het bericht te sturen, en gelukkig antwoordde ze. We leerden elkaar kennen en stuurden enkele maanden berichtjes naar elkaar. Het is veel makkelijker voor mij eens ik iemand beter begin te kennen. Het was echt mooi. Ze heeft mijn leven op zoveel vlakken veranderd, eerlijk: ik zou niet weten wat ik zonder haar moet doen.”

Trouwfeesten, begrafenissen, geboortes? Helemaal niks. Ik ben een steen. Maar het voetbal van me afpakken? Vergeet het. Dat kan ik niet aan Kevin De Bruyne over de enige keer dat hij in tranen uitbarstte

“Ze zegt trouwens dat er iets mis is met mij. In de bijna zeven jaar die we samen zijn, had ze me nog nooit zien wenen. Zelfs op begrafenissen niet. Maar eerder dit seizoen, toen ik me tegen Fulham blesseerde aan de knie, was er schade aan de ligamenten. De dokters vertelden me dat ik een tijdje met een brace zou moeten rondlopen. En dat is altijd een nachtmerrie. Je kan zelfs niet eens je ondergoed aantrekken zonder hulp. Ook de timing was vreselijk, want de dag voordien was net mijn tweede zoontje geboren. Mijn vrouw was net thuis van het ziekenhuis, toen ik haar belde via FaceTime om haar te vertellen over mijn blessure. ‘Ben je aan het wenen?’, vroeg ze op een gegeven moment. ‘Ik heb slecht nieuws, het is weer die knie. Ik moet een tijdje met een brace lopen, dus ik denk dat je een poos voor drie kleine kindjes zal moeten zorgen’, zei ik, waarna ik helemaal in tranen uitbarstte. Ik kon er niets aan doen. Was het nu door onze zoon die pas geboren werd, of door het feit dat ik weer enkele matchen zou missen, of beiden... Mijn vrouw kon het niet geloven dat ik aan het huilen was. ‘Je hebt zelfs niet eens geweend op ons huwelijksfeest, of wanneer onze zoontjes geboren werden!’, klonk het. Ik denk dat dat alles zegt. Trouwfeesten, begrafenissen, geboortes? Helemaal niks. Ik ben een steen. Maar het voetbal van me afpakken? Vergeet het. Dat kan ik niet aan.”

Hieronder de volledige babbel van De Bruyne met The Players’ Tribune: