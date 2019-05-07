Zo gek als een achterdeur: ‘kuisvrouw’ Evra slaat weer toe op Instagram TV

Verkleed als vrouw, al dansend met een bezemsteel. Dat doet Patrice Evra tegenwoordig in zijn vrije tijd, en hij deelt het ook graag via Instagram. Zo leek de Fransman meer op een 'Hawaï-meisje' dan op een kandidaat voor de positie van sportief directeur bij Manchester United. Het is trouwens niet de eerste keer dat Evra een dol filmpje naar buiten brengt.

Zijn look werkte de 37-jarige af met een valse kont en een zwarte pruik. “Een gelukkige maandag aan alle vrouwen die dansen terwijl ze kuisen”, schreef Evra bij de ietwat bizarre video. Zeker is wel dat Evra niet aan het solliciteren is naar een job als kuisvrouw, want volgens de Britse krant The Times wil de voormalige linksachter aan de slag als sportief directeur bij zijn ex-club Manchester United.

United wil mede dankzij het succes van Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meer clubiconen terughalen naar Old Trafford. Zo wordt Solskjaer ondersteund door Michael Carrick en is voormalige middenvelder Nicky Butt momenteel hoofd van de United Academy. Evra zou bij Man United al gesprekken hebben gehad met ex-boegbeelden Peter Schmeichel, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic en Darren Fletcher, die ook terugkeerden. Zo lijkt Evra terug op weg naar het ‘Theatre of Dreams’, dat hij in 2014 verliet om bij de Italiaanse kampioen Juventus aan de slag te gaan.

Dat nieuwe sportieve team heeft als doel om strategische vernieuwingen door te voeren bij de ‘Red Devils’, omdat volgend seizoen eentje zonder Champions League-voetbal zal zijn. Manchester united staat met 66 punten namelijk op de zesde plaats op één punt van Arsenal. Met nog één speeldag te gaan is de vierde plaats van Tottenham, dat recht geeft op een Champions League-ticket onhaalbaar. De groepsfase van de Europa League is wel een zekerheid.