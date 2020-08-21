United-aanvoerder Maguire opgepakt tijdens avondje stappen na vechtpartij en conflict met politie NVE

21 augustus 2020

12u09 2 Premier League Harry Maguire (27) heeft het tijdens een avondje stappen op vakantie in Griekenland te bont gemaakt. De Engelsman was er vannacht betrokken bij een vechtpartij, en wordt eveneens verdacht van het slaan van politieagenten . Dat bevestigt Manchester United, waar Maguire aanvoerder is.

Hij is dan wel aanvoerder van Manchester United, het perfecte voorbeeld geeft hij niet. Harry Maguire is afgelopen nacht opgepakt op het Griekse eiland Mykonos. Daar verbleef de verdediger sinds kort op vakantie, na de uitschakeling van United in de halve finale van de Europa League.

Net na middernacht kreeg de lokale politie vannacht een oproep over een vechtpartij in een club tussen twee groepen van Britse toeristen. Toen de politie probeerde in te grijpen kregen ze nog heel wat verwensingen en zelfs enkele slagen te verduren. De amokmakers werden opgepakt en gehandboeid weggevoerd, onder hen United-aanvoerder Harry Maguire.

Manchester United heeft het incident bevestigd, de Engelsman zegt ondertussen mee te werken aan het onderzoek. Of hij zijn rol als aanvoerder mag blijven vervullen na dit incident valt nog te zien. Maguire werd vorig jaar voor 92 miljoen euro weggeplukt bij Leicester City.

Maguire was er op vakantie met zijn partner: