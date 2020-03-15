Traumatische ervaring voor gezin Jan Vertonghen: inbrekers bedreigen zijn kinderen en vrouw terwijl hij in Champions League speelt Kristof Terreur

15 maart 2020

08u38 12 Premier League Het gezin van Jan Vertonghen heeft doodsangsten doorstaan. Dinsdag, terwijl de Rode Duivel met Tottenham in Leipzig zat, braken vier dieven gewapend met machetes zijn huis in Londen binnen. Zijn vrouw Sophie en twee kinderen waren thuis en werden bedreigd. Uiteindelijk gingen de overvallers aan de haal met electronica en waardevolle spullen.

Bij het laatste fluitsignaal van Leipzig-Tottenham was Jan Vertonghen al op de hoogte van de overval. Beelden tonen hoe José Mourinho op hem inpraat, terwijl hij wezenloos voor zich uit staart. Troostende woorden van zijn trainer na een traumatische ervaring voor zijn gezin.

De vier mannen braken afgelopen dinsdag in bij de familie van Rode Duivel terwijl Vertonghen met zijn club weg was voor Champions Leagueverplichtingen met Tottenham tegen RB Leipzig.

Vertonghen’s vrouw Sophie De Vries en hun twee kinderen, dochtertje Leyla en hun zoontje, waren rond 20.00 uur in hun huis Noord-Londen toen een kwartet het pand binnendrong. Ze eisten waardevolle spullen en contant geld.

Volgens bronnen bij de politie dreigden de mannen het gezin af met machetes, grote messen. De vrouw van Vertonghen liet de overvallers onder bedreiging begaan. Ze gingen uiteindelijk aan de haal met elektronische spullen.

Het gezin hield geen verwondingen over aan het incident, maar werd wel geholpen door een bijstandsteam.

Een woordvoerder van de Met Police zei: “De politie werd op 10 maart om 7.49 uur geroepen naar een adres in NW3 na melding van een inbraak. Er werd gemeld dat vier mannen met bivakmuts en gewapend met messen, de woning waren gedwongen. Niemand raakte gewond. Er zijn geen arrestaties verricht en het onderzoek wordt voortgezet.”

Een woordvoerder van Spurs bevestigt de inbraak: ‘We steunen Jan en zijn familie in deze vreselijk traumatische periode. We moedigen iedereen die informatie heeft aan om de politie te helpen bij hun onderzoek.”

Niet de eerste

Vertonghen is niet de eerste Premier League-voetballer die recent het doelwit was van gewapende overvallers. Eerder vielen dieven binnen in de villa van Crystal Palace-verdediger Mamadou Sakho.

Arsenal-duo Mesut Ozil en Sead Kolisinac werden in hartje Londen klem gereden door gewapende overvallers op een motorfiets, maar een heldhaftige Kolisinac slaagde erin de misdadigers af te schrikken. Ze werden ondertussen opgepakt.