Romelu Lukaku klaargestoomd in Antwerpen, nu terug naar Manchester voor extra onderzoeken

De laatste dag in Antwerpen. Romelu Lukaku wordt vandaag weer in Manchester verwacht. De Rode Duivel (25), die met een hamstringblessure moest passen voor IJsland en Zwitserland, kreeg van zijn club de toestemming om enkele dagen bij Move to Cure te revalideren. Lieven Maesschalck stoomde hem weer klaar. Gisteren postte Lukaku deze beelden op Instagram met de melding ‘thank you guys’. Bij Man United ondergaat hij vandaag bijkomende onderzoeken. Of hij dit weekend al in actie komt, is allesbehalve zeker. Die beslissing valt later deze week. Sowieso was spelen in de interlands onmogelijk geweest. Ook al had Martínez ‘Big Rom’ in Luzern goed kunnen gebruiken. Die andere afwezige Duivel in loondienst bij United hervatte na een weekje speciale behandelingen en een knipbeurt van de afro de groepstraining. Marouane Fellaini is dus wel inzetbaar komend weekend.

