Romelu Lukaku doet United-harten sneller slaan, al is het dit keer niet met een goal: "Pure passie, daarom houdt iedereen van hem"
Lukaku viel na de wondermooie treffer op zijn knieën, bedankte God met de armen in de lucht en mepte vier keer uitzinnig van blijdschap op de grasmat. Beelden die niet onder de radar zijn gebleven, want op Twitter wordt de landgenoot nu stevig in de bloemetjes gezet voor zijn toewijding. "Wat een passie. Lukaku moet zowat de minst zelfzuchtige speler zijn. Zolang hij maar wint. Of hij die goal maakt of een collega doet er niet doe voor hem. Dát is Manchesteriaans."
Lukaku's celebration for Matic Goal. Passion. #CRYMUN #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5WzJ3mSnrj link
Look at Lukaku reaction to Matic goal. Passion is unreal. #MyStriker. pic.twitter.com/GFkRQMf8U6 link
The most selfless player in the Man Utd team is Romelu Lukaku! The passion he has celebrated Matic's goal is really awesome, he needs a win, whether he scores or not! That is more Manchesterish #MUFC link
I can watch Lukaku's celebration over and over again link
Lukaku's celebration was even more exciting for Matic's goal link
Lukaku’s celebration of that 3rd goal by Magic speaks volumes about his commitment to the @ManUtd cause! So much passion and belief! Reminds me of the Fergie days! pic.twitter.com/nmEXq7cssP link
just seen lukaku's celebration after matic's goal.. pure passion link
Didn't watch the match yesterday, woke up today, saw the scores, saw Matic's goal. Saw Lukaku's celebration and remembered why I love Manchester United 🔴🔴 link
Lukaku absolutely fantastic in 2018. Constant goals & his general play has improved immeasurably. Plus his passion/ drive to win is incredible. link
Lukaku was too happy yesterday. link
The enthusiasm in that celebration tho!
Personally think everyone’s favourite united player currently has got to be Lukaku, passion and performances have been spot on. link
Lukaku's celebration after Matic's goal said everything last night. The guy is really hungry to win with United. Love to have a player like him in the club. link
What a win! @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Fb2mz5eKK0 link
Wouter Van de Walle
Topper!
Joeri Haelen
Zalig om te zien.