Romelu Lukaku doet United-harten sneller slaan, al is het dit keer niet met een goal: "Pure passie, daarom houdt iedereen van hem"

Premier League De goal van Nemanja Matić was zonder twijfel een beauty, maar toch gaat een actie van Romelu Lukaku in Manchester nog meer over de tongen. Nadat zijn ploegmakker op het veld van Crystal Palace in extremis voor de bevrijdende 2-3 tekende, kon de Rode Duivel geen blijf met zijn vreugde. "Pure passie. Dát is Manchesteriaans.

Lukaku viel na de wondermooie treffer op zijn knieën, bedankte God met de armen in de lucht en mepte vier keer uitzinnig van blijdschap op de grasmat. Beelden die niet onder de radar zijn gebleven, want op Twitter wordt de landgenoot nu stevig in de bloemetjes gezet voor zijn toewijding. "Wat een passie. Lukaku moet zowat de minst zelfzuchtige speler zijn. Zolang hij maar wint. Of hij die goal maakt of een collega doet er niet doe voor hem. Dát is Manchesteriaans." 

  • Wouter Van de Walle

    Topper!

  • Joeri Haelen

    Zalig om te zien.

