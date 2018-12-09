Raheem Sterling geeft Engelse tabloid veeg uit de pan: “De gekleurde jongen wordt in een slecht daglicht geplaatst. Zij voeden racisme" MH

09 december 2018

12u32

Bron: Belga 0 Premier League Raheem Sterling heeft op Instagram uitgehaald naar de media, die volgens de aanvaller van Manchester City door hun manier van schrijven racisme in de hand werken. De 24-jarige Engelsman klaagde zaterdag tijdens de wedstrijd tegen Chelsea nog over racistische uitlatingen van een fan van 'The Blues'.

Sterling verwijst in zijn post naar twee artikels van de Daily Mail, elk over een youngster van City die een huis gekocht heeft. Bij het stuk over een blanke speler blijft de krant duidelijk neutraler, bij het artikel over een gekleurde voetballer wordt in de titel de focus gelegd op het hoge bedrag dat de speler wekelijks verdient "hoewel hij nooit een match in de Premier League gestart is".

"Ik denk dat dit onaanvaardbaar is", schrijft Sterling. "Gewoon de manier waarop het verwoord is. De gekleurde jongen wordt in een slecht daglicht geplaatst. Dit voedt racisme en agressief gedrag. Dus aan alle kranten die niet snappen waarom mensen zich vandaag racistisch gedragen, is het enige wat ik te zeggen heb dat ze tweemaal moeten nadenken en elke speler dezelfde kans geven.” Sterling kwam ook nog even terug op het incident van tegen Chelsea. "Zoals je aan mijn reactie kan zien moest ik ermee lachen. Ik had niet anders verwacht."

Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don't expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don't understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance. 12.5k Likes, 398 Comments - Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) on Instagram: "Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I..."