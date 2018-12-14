Na meer dan 100 dagen blessureleed sinds het WK: Kevin De Bruyne is klaar voor zijn comeback Kristof Terreur in Engeland

Na zes weken blessureleed is het einde in zicht. Kevin De Bruyne (27) maakt zaterdag tegen Everton mogelijk zijn comeback. "Hij heeft twee dagen probleemloos meegetraind", zegt Pep Guardiola. "Hij heeft geen pijn meer. We zullen zien of hij speelt." 'King Kev' is klaar voor het kerstvoetbal.

Pep Guardiola kan hem gebruiken. Er komt een drukke periode aan met zes matchen in achttien dagen. De Bruyne trainde dinsdag voorzichtig met de groep mee en doorstond ook de trainingssessie van donderdag probleemloos. Druk zullen ze hem niet opleggen. Hem pushen om te spelen evenmin. Toch, zo viel gisteren in het Ethihadstadion te horen, neemt Guardiola hem liever vandaag dan morgen op in zijn kern. “We bekijken of hij morgen kan spelen”, zegt Guardiola.

De Bruyne postte enkele weken geleden op zijn Instagram een foto van zijn gepersonaliseerde Nikes in samenwerking met EA Sports, ontwikkelaar van de FIFA-videospelletjes en een van zijn persoonlijke sponsors. Hashtag #awakenthephantom. Zoveel als: laat de geest uit de fles. Familiaal geluk en de geboorte van tweede zoontje Rome hebben de wachttijd verzacht.

Toch, na meer dan honderd dagen in de lappenmand, eerst 65 met de rechterknie, vervolgens 40 met de linkerknie, staat De Bruyne te popelen om opnieuw te kunnen voetballen. Chelsea en Hoffenheim waren de eerste doelen van de dokters, maar die deadlines werden niet gehaald. Geen enkel risico. Uiteindelijk stond hij de volle zes weken aan de kant, maar de comeback staat in de steigers. Tegen Everton zaterdag als invaller dus?

Manchester City heeft zijn passmeester, gezien zijn positie in de rangschikking en de vele goals, amper gemist, maar het elftal kan een extra kwaliteitsinjectie gebruiken. Guardiola vorig weekend: “De toegenomen concurrentie zal het beste in Kevin naar boven halen. Hem er weer bij hebben in deze drukke periode met zo veel matchen, is zo belangrijk.” Met De Bruyne erbij is Man City nog altijd beter.