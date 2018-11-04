Morata en Pedro loodsen Chelsea naar nieuwe driepunter, invaller Hazard heeft aan minuut genoeg om assist te geven Redactie

04 november 2018

Chelsea heeft op de 11e speeldag van de Engelse Premier League thuis met 3-1 gewonnen van Crystal Palace. Eden Hazard begon op de bank en stond amper een minuut op het veld toen hij vanop een stilstaande fase Alvaro Morata bediende. Diezelfde Morata had in de 32e minuut de score geopend op aangeven van Pedro, die in de 70e minuut ook zijn doelpunt meepikte. De goal van Andros Townsend (53.) leverde Crystal Palace niets op.

Chelsea (27 punten) moet in het klassement enkel Manchester City (29 punten) voor zich dulden. The Blues springen over Liverpool (27 punten), dat gisteren 1-1 gelijkspeelde tegen Arsenal.

