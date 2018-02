Messi achterna: Mo Salah ontroerd door zelfgemaakt shirt van arme fan, waarop de Egyptenaar zelf in actie schiet

Mohamed Salah saw footage of young Egyptian boy Mohamed Abdel Karim, wearing a tattered jumper with Salah drawn on the back in pen, on Arabic TV channel @ONsportEg.



Salah contacted presenter Mai Helmy, to ask her to give the boy a brand new #LFC shirt with Salah on the back. 👏 pic.twitter.com/iH4s2K07mP

LFC Transfer Room(@ LFCTransferRoom)