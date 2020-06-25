Liverpool nu al kampioen na verlies Man City bij Chelsea ondanks heerlijke goal van De Bruyne op vrije trap ODBS

22u51 16 Chelsea CHE CHE 2 einde 1 MCI MCI Manchester City Premier League Liverpool is de kampioen van Engeland. Nu al. Zelfs een héérlijke vrije trap van Kevin De Bruyne, goed voor de gelijkmaker en zijn tiende competitiegoal, kon het coronafeestje aan de Mersey niet verbrodden. Want Man City schoot zich bij Chelsea vooral in de eigen voet: 2-1. Pulisic en Willian, op penalty, straften af. Liverpool en Origi gaan een surrealistisch kampioenenfeestje tegemoet.

Het werd niet de avond van Manchester City op Stamford Bridge. Wel het veel betere voetbal, maar te weinig in de zestien. In combinatie met enkele stevige defensieve blunders, leidde dat tot een pijnlijke nederlaag. Vooral Mendy mag zich de opener van Pulisic aanwrijven. De Amerikaan was een gesel voor de Citizens en kwam ook na de pauze dicht bij de 2-1. Die kwam er uiteindelijk na een penalty toen Fernandinho met de hand een inzet van de ingevallen Abraham van de lijn hield.

De Bruyne speelde lang anoniem en raakte net als City nooit echt op toerental, maar tekende wel voor het kunststukje van de avond. Op zijn gekende wijze, met een heerlijk vallende bal, zwiepte hij een rechtstreekse vrije trap vanop twintig meter binnen. Wat een traptechniek. Dat volstond echter niet om het Liverpool-feestje nog uit te stellen. De droogte van dertig jaar voorbij voor de ‘Liverpudlians’, Jürgen Klopp nu helemaal een legende op Anfield.

Lees ook. Een blik in de wachtzaal van Liverpool, waar titel drie vreemde maanden on hold stond: “De eerste die corona krijgt, is geen idioot” (+)

