LIVE. Speelt Trossard een hoofdrol in duel tussen Brighton en Arsenal?
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
BHA
0
0
ARS
ARS
Arsenal
Premier League • 30ste speeldag Premier League
• Aftrap: 16u
• The American Express Community Stadium
• Arsenal staat slechts negende, Brighton is het nummer 15
• Aftrap: 16u
• The American Express Community Stadium
• Arsenal staat slechts negende, Brighton is het nummer 15
Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.
Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.
Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.
Reacties