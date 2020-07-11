LIVE. Duel der ex-Genkies in Premier League: Trossard ontvangt De Bruyne

    • Redactie
EPA
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
1
Manchester City
MCI
Manchester City

• Aftrap: 21u

• Leandro Trossard bij Brighton and Hove Albion

•  De Bruyne orkestmeester bij Manchester City

• Speeldag 35 Premier League

  • patrick morel

    City met of zonder De Bruyne is een gigantisch verschil. Trossard is goed bezig en begint te scoren.

