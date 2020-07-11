LIVE. Duel der ex-Genkies in Premier League: Trossard ontvangt De Bruyne
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
BHA
0
1
MCI
MCI
Manchester City
• Aftrap: 21u
• Leandro Trossard bij Brighton and Hove Albion
• De Bruyne orkestmeester bij Manchester City
• Speeldag 35 Premier League
Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.
Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.
Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.
1 reactie
patrick morel
City met of zonder De Bruyne is een gigantisch verschil. Trossard is goed bezig en begint te scoren.