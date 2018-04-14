LIVE: Chelsea op achterstand bij bedreigde Southampton

Southampton
SOU
Southampton SOU
1
0
Chelsea CHE
CHE
Chelsea
SOU
CHE
highlights

Gele kaart voor James Ward-Prowse

Gele kaart voor James Ward-Prowse

Gele kaart voor Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Gele kaart voor Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Doelpunt Dusan Tadic

Doelpunt Dusan Tadic

fase per fase

live
start

2e helft op gang gefloten

2e helft op gang gefloten

stop

1e helft afgefloten

1e helft afgefloten

yellow_card

Gele kaart voor James Ward-Prowse

Gele kaart James Ward-Prowse

yellow_card

Gele kaart voor Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Gele kaart Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

goal

Doelpunt Dusan Tadic

Doelpunt Dusan Tadic

start

1e helft op gang gefloten

1e helft afgetrapt

Live Voetbal

