Kompany snoerde zijn ploegmaats de mond met pegel (en hij scoorde ooit al van ver)

07 mei 2019

11u25

Bron: Sky Sports 1 "I told you don't shoot!"



Sergio Aguero has some pretty bad advice for Vincent Kompany



📺 Watch more on #MNF now: https://t.co/aDECtKCybj pic.twitter.com/DXywSyKWTr Sky Sports MNF(@ SkySportsMNF) link Premier League “NEEE, Vinny. Waarom doe je dit?” Man City-ploegmaat Raheem Sterling had er niet al te veel vertrouwen in dat Vincent Kompany (33) de bal in de bovenhoek zou jassen tegen Leicester. Sergio Agüero, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus en zélfs trainer Pep Guardiola deelden het gevoel van de winger. Kompany haalde er alleszins motivatie uit. Én hij wist dat hij het kon. Twaalf jaar geleden toonde de Rode Duivel dat al eens in het shirt van Hamburg tijdens een UEFA Cup-match tegen Brann Bergen.

“Op momenten als deze - grote momenten - wil ik altijd íets doen. Een kopbal of iets anders: maakt niet uit”, sprak Kompany na de match bij Sky Sports. “Bij deze goal zat bovendien toch ook wat frustratie. Iedereen riep: ‘Nee, niet trappen! Ik kon het écht horen. Dat vond ik vervelend. ‘Wacht even’, dacht ik. ‘Ik ben niet zo ver geraakt in mijn carrière om me door jonge spelers te laten zeggen of ik kan trappen of niet.’ Daarom trapte ik gewoon.”

Om het nog eens helemaal duidelijk te maken, deelden Agüero en Jesus na de match - grappend - op het veld nog eens hun mening met Kompany. Sterling en rechtsachter Kyle Walker deden hetzelfde op Instagram. Zelfs trainer Pep Guardiola had zijn twijfels vlak voor Kompany aanlegde voor zijn streep.

“’Niet trappen! Passen! Passen!’, zo dacht ik”, bekende Guardiola bij Sky Sports. “Maar ik moet toegeven dat hij een goede beslissing nam. Ik had eerlijk gezegd niet zoveel vertrouwen in zijn schot. Spelers beslissen in een fractie van een seconde wat ze gaan doen en in het geval van Kompany was het belangrijkste dat hij erin geloofde dat hij kon scoren.”

Helemáál ongelijk leken Guardiola en Kompany’s ploegmakkers ook niet te hebben; het was nog maar de eerste goal die de Rode Duivel van buiten de zestien kon maken in het truitje van de Citizens. Al zag Kompany zelf zijn geweldige goal duidelijk niet als toevalstreffer.

“Op training heb ik al soortgelijke goals gescoord. ‘t Is een grappig verhaal. Ik voetbal nu vijftien seizoenen op het hoogste niveau en al die tijd hoor ik middenvelders roepen dat ik niet mag trappen. ‘Speel de bal breed’, zeggen ze dan. ‘Op een dag zal ik uithalen van buiten de zestien, ik zal scoren en jullie zullen er héél blij mee zijn’, beloofde ik hen. En dat gebeurde nu dus. Het was een geweldige goal. We hebben nog niets bereikt, maar dit is wel een heel belangrijke zege tegen een zeer sterke tegenstander.”

Kompany’s uithaal tegen Brann:

Você lembra do último gol de fora da área do Kompany? Foi com a camisa do Hamburgo há 12 anos atrás, em 2007, contra o Brann Bergen (Noruega) pela Copa da UEFA. pic.twitter.com/mfz1mt8J7J Curiosidades Premier League(@ Curiosidades_PL) link

Kompany kreeg ook de vraag op zijn 1-0 tegen Leicester de mooiste goal is die ooit gescoord werd in het Etihad Stadium. “Pfff, er zijn er wel een paar mooie gemaakt. Ik weet het niet. Bij mijn goal spelen de emoties en het momentum ook een rol. We beseften voor de match dat onze kwaliteiten niet zouden volstaan om te winnen, we hadden iets extra nodig. Soms ben je dan zelf de speler die het doet.”

Voor Kompany was het zijn eerste goal van het seizoen. In aanloop naar de match tegen Leicester wreef zijn vrouw Carla het er nog eens in dat zijn teller nog op nul stond, zo gaf Kompany ook nog toe bij Sky. “Sommige zaken lijken wel voorbestemd om te gebeuren”, mijmerde de centrale verdediger. “Ik scoor nu op een geweldig moment. Kwaliteit boven kwantiteit, zeker?”

Na het laatste fluitsignaal barstte Kompany in tranen uit. Een teken dat er een afscheid nabij is? Lees HIER wat onze man in Engeland erover schrijft.

Kompany domineerde vanzelfsprekend ook de voorpagina’s van de Engelse (sport)kranten. Een overzicht:

Daily Express:

Daily Mail:

The Daily Telegraph:

The Guardian: