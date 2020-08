Juridische strijd op komst? Lionel Messi laat Barça-bestuur weten dat hij wil vertrekken

This is Messi's wage package at Barcelona according to Football Leaks: 60.395.769 euro basic yearly wages (£988.000 a week), £9.100.000 per year on image rights, £13.000.000 a year on possible bonuses plus signing on & loyalty fee (£120.000.000 over 5 years).



Quite a load. pic.twitter.com/LOaUoogZuq

Kristof Terreur 📰🎥(@ HLNinEngeland)