Hazard alleen maar een speelvogel? Wat hij deed na pijnlijke nederlaag op St. James' Park bewijst het tegendeel
U moet weten: om de match in Newcastle bij te wonen, moesten de Chelsea-fans vanuit Londen nagenoeg het hele land doorkruisen. En het voetbal dat ze van hun team te zien kregen op St. James' Park, rechtvaardigde die trip allerminst. Chelsea voetbalde zonder ideeën en inzet, terwijl er bij winst met wat geluk toch een Champions League-ticket uit de bus kon vallen. Maar dat leek de 'Blues' niet te kunnen deren.
Na het - voor de spelers haast verlossende - laatste fluitsignaal van ref Martin Atkinson haastten verschillende spelers van Chelsea zich dan ook richting de spelerstunnel om daar de kleedkamer op te zoeken. Maar verschillende Blues-fans verklaren op de sociaalnetwerksites dat Eden Hazard daar een stokje voor stak. De Rode Duivel maande hen naar verluidt aan om terug op het veld te stappen en de fans te gaan groeten. En zo geschiedde ook. Hazard heeft misschien de reputatie een speelvogel te zijn, maar zijn actie toont dat de aanvaller verder kijkt dan enkel de negentig minuten tussen de krijtlijnen.
One or two of Chelsea's players try to bolt down the tunnel on full time, but Eden Hazard steps in to direct them to the away end. A half-hearted applause follows, for the fans who have made the longest trip of the domestic season. And then those paint-flecked shirts disappear. link
Wat met Hazards toekomst bij Chelsea?
Met de knappe geste werkte Hazard zich nog wat meer in de harten van de Chelsea-fans. Maar de vraag is maar of de dribbelkont volgens seizoen nog wel het shirt van de Blues zal dragen. Als Hazard zijn kinderdroom wil realiseren, is het immers nu of nooit. De Rode Duivel hoopt ooit nog voor Real Madrid te kunnen spelen, maar de tijd tikt ongenadig weg.
Real-coach Zinédine Zidane is nog altijd een fan, maar op dit moment is de aanvoerder van de Duivels nog geen prioriteit in Spanje. Chelsea van zijn kant hoopt hem met een nieuw lucratief contract - meer dan 300.000 euro per week - en een aanvallende coach te paaien. Ook Guardiola ziet wel iets in Hazard, maar een transfer in eigen land is uitgesloten voor de 'Blues'.
