Geen speelminuten, wel een drive-in bij McDonalds en pakkende video van ploegmaats voor Vertonghen: “Mijn tijd bij de club zit erop, dit is een trieste dag”

27 juli 2020

12u16 0 Premier League Een afscheid met een laatste teamfoto, een brede glimlach, een knuffel, maar zonder laatste speelminuten. Geen ultiem eresaluut voor Jan Vertonghen na 8 seizoenen en 315 wedstrijden voor Tottenham. “Mijn tijd bij de club zit erop. Dit is een trieste dag”, deelde Vertonghen mee op Instagram.



Sommige supporters konden het maar matig appreciëren, maar José Mourinho koos op de slotspeeldag tegen Crystal Palace (1-1) voor rendement, niet voor sentiment. Jan Vertonghen bleef bij zijn afscheidsmatch na acht jaar bij Tottenham op de bank. Een scenario waar hij rekening mee had gehouden. Spurs pakte alsnog een Europa Leagueticket.

Na de match volgde voor Vertonghen - die zijn aflopende contract met één maand had verlengd - om de competitie nog te helpen uitspelen - een fotomoment met de hele ploeg. Op weg naar huis schoof Vertonghen met ploegmaat en vriend Eric Dier aan bij de drive-in van McDonald’s.

Toby Alderweireld - die wel negentig minuten speelde - zorgde ondertussen voor een persoonlijk eerbetoon. “Het is jammer om deze twee clublegendes te zien vertrekken”, schreef de Rode Duivel bij een foto van hem en doelman Vorm. “Allebei geweldige spelers, maar nog mooiere mensen. Ik wens hen het allerbeste.”

Vertonghen zelf reageerde met een post op Instagram. “Mijn tijd bij de club zit erop. Dit is een trieste dag voor veel verschillende redenen. Ik zal de vrienden missen die ik hier gemaakt heb, de staf die de club liet draaien, voetballen in een geweldig nieuw stadion en ook de fans. Jullie waren geweldig”, schrijft Vertonghen verder. “Bedankt voor alle steun de voorbije jaren. We hebben samen ongelofelijke herinneringen gemaakt, maar nu is het tijd om afscheid te nemen.”

Van de kant van Tottenham bleef het even stil. Sommige fans vroegen zich af waarom de club zo droog afscheid nam van de Rode Duivel. Iets later kwam dan toch een mooie video als eerbetoon waarin heel wat ploegmaats getuigen wat Vertonghen voor Tottenham betekende. “Hij is wellicht de beste verdediger die ooit voor deze club heeft gespeeld”, aldus Harry Winks.

