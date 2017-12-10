Ga naar de mobiele website
Geen seconde op het veld, en toch zorgde Batshuayi voor moment waar over nagekaart wordt: "Dit zou 50 matchen schorsing moeten opleveren"

    • TLB
  • Bron: Eigen berichtgeving
Batshuayi verwarmde zich aan een warmwaterkruik.
Premier League Chelsea ging gisteren met het kleinste verschil onderuit tegen stadsgenoot West Ham. Michy Batshuayi bleef de hele partij op de bank bij de Blues en de spits kon zich duidelijk niet verwarmen aan het voetbal dat zijn ploegmaats op de mat legden. De 24-jarige Rode Duivel greep op de bank naar een warmwaterkruik, om toch niet hélemaal te verkleumen in het kille London Stadium.

De Engelse regie bracht het trucje van 'Batsman' ook duidelijk in beeld, waarna er op de social media over werd nagekaart. "Dit zou hem meteen 50 wedstrijden schorsing moeten opleveren", zei de ene. "Batshuayi neemt de term 'benchwarmer' wel letterlijk", grapte iemand anders. Of hoe een voetballer ook zonder een seconde op het veld te staan de aandacht kan opeisen...

