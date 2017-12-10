Geen seconde op het veld, en toch zorgde Batshuayi voor moment waar over nagekaart wordt: "Dit zou 50 matchen schorsing moeten opleveren"
De Engelse regie bracht het trucje van 'Batsman' ook duidelijk in beeld, waarna er op de social media over werd nagekaart. "Dit zou hem meteen 50 wedstrijden schorsing moeten opleveren", zei de ene. "Batshuayi neemt de term 'benchwarmer' wel letterlijk", grapte iemand anders. Of hoe een voetballer ook zonder een seconde op het veld te staan de aandacht kan opeisen...
WATCH: Michy Batshuayi turns to slightly unorthodox methods (at least for the football pitch) to stay warm on the bench against West Ham yesterday... https://t.co/vCxZCQ5leC link
Batshuayi taking the term “bench warmer” seriously 😂 pic.twitter.com/rKsKSU8IvI link
Did I seriously just see Batshuayi using a hot water bottle on his face? Jesus Christ what a little girl. #cfc #WHUCHE @mbatshuayi link
Loooooooool Batshuayi sitting on the bench with hot water bottle like one Aunty I can't believe this. link
It's cold out there, yes. But have you ever seen a professional footballer do this with a hot water bottle on the bench? link
Michy Batshuayi - oh dear! 😂 pic.twitter.com/KGywPvgxh7
Batshuayi, man's not hot. pic.twitter.com/o6vTKCbmE4 link
Michy Batshuayi has a hot water bottle on the Chelsea bench today. This should be an immediate 50 game ban. pic.twitter.com/Z4hKqYznzU link
Batshuayi is warming himself up on the bench with a hot water bottle. Yer da has just stormed out the living room shouting "THE GAMES GONE". link
Batshuayi has been seen warming himself with a hot water bottle on the touchline ❄️ link
We won the battle against snoods, now another begins...
