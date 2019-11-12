Engelse kraker zindert na: bondscoach Southgate schorst Sterling (Man City) “nadat hij Gomez (Liverpool) bij nekvel grijpt op training” Redactie

12 november 2019

07u04

Bron: AD.nl 0 Buitenlands voetbal Raheem Sterling, een van de sterspelers van het Engelse nationale team en Manchester City, is door de Engelse voetbalbond geschorst voor de EK-kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Montenegro. Hij zou zijn gestraft wegens een akkefietje met mede-international Joe Gomez.

De Engelse voetbalbond FA liet in een verklaring weten dat Sterling wel deel van de ploeg blijft uitmaken. “We kunnen bevestigen dat Raheem Sterling niet wordt opgesteld voor de kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Montenegro als gevolg van een opstootje tijdens het trainingskamp in St George’s Park vandaag. Hij blijft wel bij de ploeg.”

De 24-jarige aanvaller had zondag al een aanvaring met Gomez in de met 3-1 verloren wedstrijd tegen Liverpool. Wat de precieze aanleiding is voor zijn schorsing is niet bekend gemaakt. Maar volgens de Britse krant de Daily Mail zou Sterling zijn ploeggenoot tijdens het trainingskamp met de nationale ploeg bij de nek hebben gegrepen.

“Een van de grote uitdagingen voor ons is om clubrivaliteit van het nationale team te kunnen scheiden. Helaas waren de emoties van de wedstrijd van gisteren nog te rauw”, zo verklaarde bondscoach Gareth Southgate. “Mijn gevoel is dat we de juiste beslissing voor het team hebben genomen. We voelen ons daarin gesteund door de rest van de ploeg. Nu is het vooral belangrijk om ons op donderdagavond te concentreren.”

Excuses Sterling

Sterling bood intussen ook al zijn excuses aan op Instagram. “Joe en ik hadden woorden, maar we hebben het uitgepraat en gaan nu weer verder. In onze sport kunnen de emoties hoog oplopen en ik ben mans genoeg om toe te geven dat de emoties bij me zelf even te hoog opliepen. Joe en ik zitten terug op dezelfde lijn, dus laten we het niet groter maken dan het is en ons focussen op de wedstrijd van donderdag.” Al zal die dus wel worden afgewerkt zonder de aanvaller van de Citizens.