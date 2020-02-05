“Hij ziet enorm af”: liefdesverdriet hakt erin bij Kepa, de duurste doelman ter wereld die dramatisch seizoen beleeft GVS

05 februari 2020

13u26

Bron: El Mundo 4 Premier League De Spaanse krant El Mundo weet waarom Kepa Arrizabalaga (25) een dramatisch seizoen beleeft. De duurste doelman ter wereld zou een recente breuk met zijn jeugdliefde maar niet te boven komen. “Hij ziet er enorm van af”, stelt een goeie vriend. Zonder zijn steun en toeverlaat laat de Chelsea-sluitpost armtierige cijfers optekenen. In die mate zelfs dat de gedroomde opvolger van Thibaut Courtois zijn stek onder de lat kwijt is.

Toen Thibaut Courtois het in de zomer van 2018 hard speelde om zijn transfer naar Real Madrid te forceren, maakten ze zich bij Chelsea weinig zorgen. The Blues hadden in Kepa Arrizabalaga de gedroomde opvolger beet. De Engelse topclub betaalde 80 miljoen euro aan Athletic Bilbao - een recordsom voor een doelman. Maar Chelsea zou er wel járen door gebeiteld zitten. Althans, dat dacht men...

1.71 stops per match

Bijna anderhalf jaar later ziet de situatie er immers totaal anders uit. Nadat Kepa - los van de klucht waarbij hij voor een penaltyreeks weigerde gewisseld te worden - nog een behoorlijk eerste seizoen afhaspelde, zit de Spaanse doelman nu in een flinke dip.

De cijfers spreken boekdelen: Kepa is de doelman met de slechtste ‘stopindex’ van de hele Premier League. Van de 72 schoten op doel tot nu toe, liet hij er liefst 31 passeren. Met andere woorden: een stoppercentage van 56 procent. Everton-doelman Pickford is de voorlaatste in rij met een percentage van 64. De beste van de klas is niet toevallig Liverpool-sluitpost Alisson. Hij zit aan 86 procent - liefst dertig meer dan Kepa. Vorig seizoen had Kepa nog een ‘savepercentage’ van 67 procent.

Ook in absolute cijfers doet Kepa het bijgevolg slecht. De Spanjaard is de keeper met het minste parades per wedstrijd (1.71) en de meest gepasseerde doelman van de top acht in de Premier League. Niet wat je verwacht van de duurste doelman ooit.

Jeugdliefde

Chelsea-coach Frank Lampard had er vorig weekend genoeg van en zette de 25-jarige sluitpost prompt op de bank. Dat de legende voor Willy Caballero koos, schetst de penibele situatie. De Argentijn is 38 en speelde de voorbije jaren amper. Caballero zal niet meteen de oplossing zijn voor Chelsea, maar Lampard moest íéts doen. “Kepa weet dat hij fouten heeft gemaakt en ons zeges heeft gekost. Hij moet verbeteren”, wond Lampard er na de match tegen Leicester weinig doekjes om.

Het Spaanse dagblad El Mundo denkt nu de reden te weten achter het verschrikkelijke seizoen van Kepa. De man geboren in het Baskische stadje Ondarroa zag zijn relatie met z’n jeugdliefde Andrea Perez - met wie hij negen jaar samen was - op de klippen lopen. “Hij heeft het bijzonder moeilijk”, vertelt een goeie vriend. Andrea verhuisde twee jaar geleden mee naar Londen en stond volgens de krant áltijd voor hem klaar. Twee handen op één buik, z’n grote steun en toeverlaat.

Pedro

Nu de dame uit zijn leven verdween, zit Kepa in een diepe put. Zijn ouders, die nog steeds in Ondarroa wonen, zakken zo nu en dan af naar de Engelse hoofdstad om tijd door te brengen met hun zoon. Bovendien heeft Kepa niet veel Chelsea-collega’s waar hij voor en na de training mee optrekt. Kepa zou immers een flink eind uit de buurt van de meeste Chelsea-spelers wonen. Enkel landgenoot Pedro ziet hij geregeld. De Spanjaard zit dus vaak alleen, wat niet helpt.

Ondanks het feit dat Engelse media beweren dat Lampard hem liever kwijt dan rijk is, lijkt Kepa niet meteen andere oorden te moeten opzoeken. Al zal hij zich op training opnieuw moeten bewijzen, een aparte opdracht voor de duurste keeper ter wereld.