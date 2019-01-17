“Een voetbalgenie in hetzelfde rijtje als Maradona en Ronaldinho”: Spurs (en Vertonghen) wuiven Dembélé of ‘de meest succesvolle dribbelaar uit de Premier League’ emotioneel uit Hans Op de Beeck

17 januari 2019

12u16 0 This moment... 💙



📽️ There was one final surprise for @mousadembele at Hotspur Way as @JanVertonghen joined his farewell interview with Spurs TV. pic.twitter.com/DYDh7V3xkd Tottenham Hotspur(@ SpursOfficial) link

Geen platte prijs in 6,5 jaar Tottenham, maar Moussa Dembélé (31) heeft in Noord-Londen wel zijn voetdruk achtergelaten. Zo veel ‘swagger’ hadden ze op White Hart Lane nog niet gezien. Elke beweging immer gracieus, vooropgaand in de strijd als het moest (zoals toen hij Sergio Ramos een schop voor z’n kont gaf of Diego Costa in de ‘Battle of the Bridge’ even in het oog stak), quasi onmogelijk van de bal te zetten. Dat laatste gestaafd met volgende statistiek van Opta: sinds hij debuteerde voor Tottenham in september 2012, is er niet één van de 164 Premier League-spelers met op z’n minst 150 dribbels, die een hoger slaagpercentage heeft (78%).

78% - Since his Spurs debut in September 2012, none of the 164 players to have attempted at least 150 dribbles in the Premier League have beaten their opponent with a higher proportion than Mousa Dembélé (78%). Controlled. pic.twitter.com/kZMYUoaJvg OptaJoe(@ OptaJoe) link

Hieronder een greep uit de vele, geregeld emotionele, afscheidstweets die Dembélé te beurt vallen. Gevraagd naar wie voor de ploegmaats de beste Spurs-speler is, klonk het steevast eensluidend: Dembélé. Hun persoonlijke GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). Een quote van zijn coach Pochettino: “Ik zeg het nu en ik heb het al eens gezegd: Moussa is een voetbalgenie. Ik zet hem in een rijtje met Maradona, Ronaldinho en Jay Jay Okocha.” Ironisch genoeg is het diezelfde Argentijnse trainer die (deels) de reden is van zijn vertrek naar China: diens helse trainingsregime was geen spek meer voor de bek van Moussa’s broze gestel. Vanaf nu zullen we het moeten doen met een occasionele flits uit de Chinese Super League van Dembélé, want bij de Rode Duivels is hij al even geen basisspeler meer. Zonde voor de liefhebber.

Bye and thanks Dembele 😪pic.twitter.com/wscBNADqOm @mousadembele Spurs Nostalgia(@ thfcnostalgia) link

Exemplarisch ook was zijn allerlaatste beeld als speler voor Tottenham: geen welverdiende applauswissel op Wembley, wel een enkelblessure in godbetert Wolverhampton na een ongelukkig contact met Ben Davies, nota bene een ploegmaat. In zijn afscheidsinterview voor de Spurs blikt Moussa met weemoed terug op zijn jaren bij de ‘Lillywhites’, waarna er plots iemand de ruimte binnenwandelt die Dembélé het hardst zal missen: Jan Vertonghen. Bromance. Vrienden voor het leven, met ook nu weer een plaagstoot: “Mijn eerste profgoal ooit, die maakte ik voor Ajax op corner tegen het AZ van Dembélé. (lacht) Het was Moussa die me moest bewaken.”

🇧🇪 Thank you for the memories, @mousadembele! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7ud0Pfekbo Tottenham Hotspur(@ SpursOfficial) link

"The Club is part of my family now."



🗣️ We caught up with @mousadembele for a nostalgic look back at his six-and-a-half year career at Spurs. 💙 pic.twitter.com/uCt7VIXE8V Tottenham Hotspur(@ SpursOfficial) link

@mousadembele leaving @SpursOfficial got me like. All the best in China #goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/fAGgAbsHlR Mr Anastasi(@ Mr_Anastasi_) link

So injury prone but on his day Mousa Dembele could ball out pic.twitter.com/gv5kFel10C FootySays(@ Footy_Says) link

We will look back on Dembele the same way we do with Hoddle, Gascoigne, Mackay etc. A true Spurs great. In my 25 years of supporting spurs he, alongside Modric is without doubt the finest Midfielder to wear the spurs shirt. Unbelievable player. Wish him all the best. #Coys https://t.co/UAE0CDjvrX Joel Stinton(@ joelstinton) link

There was no central midfielder in top level football (big five European leagues) who could advance the ball with his feet like Mousa Dembele. Not one. pic.twitter.com/spICCJP8LG Michael "Chopsy Mug" Caley(@ MC_of_A) link

Remembering the time Mousa Dembele gave Sergio Ramos a taste of his own medicine



The Tottenham midfielder has completed a move to Guangzhou R&F pic.twitter.com/p6BuTLi35m Metro Sport(@ Metro_Sport) link

Thanks for the memories @mousadembele you will be missed by everyone at spurs. pic.twitter.com/e43MmRpGIL Dazza(@ DazJudge1) link

It looks like Mousa Dembele is off to China! 👋



Every single Tottenham player we have interviewed in Teammates thought he was the best player at the club! Some player 👏 pic.twitter.com/cO6jT63LQc Soccer AM(@ SoccerAM) link

I agree with Danny.



Thanks for the memories @mousadembele #COYS pic.twitter.com/LvKNrGyXB0 graham downie 🇫🇷(@ cognacproperty) link

Will miss this guy. One of my all time favourite @SpursOfficial players. Fantastic to watch, gave everything. A fit Dembele in would walk into any team in the world. @mousadembele good luck in China. #GOAT #COYS pic.twitter.com/4YFekaNze9 Craigy Craigo(@ Thorper8) link

All the best to @mousadembele one of the most underrated, gifted midfielders we've ever had, his ability to keep possession of the ball is second to none #dembele SpurUpYourLife(@ SpurUpYourLife) link

Is there another midfielder in the Premier League who has the fleet of foot to turn on the ball evading three players while shrugging off a fourth, before playing the inch perfect pass? Mousa Dembele 👏🏻👏🏻 David Reed(@ david_reed) link

Mousa Dembele is on the brink of leaving #THFC for China...



A players' player. 💪



How highly do you rate the Belgian? 🇧🇪



📲⚽ https://t.co/MZ2igYw33l#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/Fun3s6Bdk7 BBC 5 Live Sport(@ 5liveSport) link

An emotional one for me. My favourite Spurs player - @mousadembele is heading for the pastures of China. An elegant enforcer - created his own role - somewhere between a 6 & an 8.



A genius.



Thank you Mousa! #thankyoumousa @1MickyHazard @Leon_Mann @GrahamRoberts4 pic.twitter.com/XVAH4RnOWN Football And The City(@ ballandthecity) link

This man will always be straight SPURS for me. I'm crushed to see him go. He's the only named kit I've ever owned other than JD. Take care @mousadembele. pic.twitter.com/fj8XpAbG82 Sonny Daze(@ natecancook) link

Can’t believe I’m actually shedding tears, but @mousadembele was the first player that turned my head in Spurs direction so many years ago. He’s been my lock screen for as long as I can remember and that won’t change. Prolific. Legend. Yiddo. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tH9P1tjH3D Cassandra Parker(@ CASS_H0LE) link

Moussa Dembele could be 45 and I’d still think £9mil is an absolute bargain, geezer is the most underrated player in the league Brad(@ bradyates_) link

To watch Mousa Dembele in full flight was a joy. He had a way of gliding across the pitch, a beast of strength, but with effortless grace. One of my favourite players to watch, up there with Ginola and Modric. A class above! You'll be sorely missed, Good luck @mousadembele Dan Sandford(@ djs2706) link

There's truly no player like Mousa Dembélé. His style is best described by @SebSB: "If there were no goals and the game’s laws didn’t allow for an actual score to be kept, you would still pay your money, take a seat, and enjoy watching him flow rhythmically between the trees." https://t.co/HWSFtldUuZ Louisville Spurs(@ lvillespurs) link

Dembele was one of my favorite ever footballers to watch, actual footballing genius. Will miss him but he deserves his payday. Good luck @mousadembele TottenhamTalk(@ Tottenham__Talk) link

Have great respect for DEMBELE, thanks for the memories. 👏👏👏#COYS #thfc #DEMBELE. pic.twitter.com/7p8T4pC147 MartinMcdonald@25gma(@ MartinM79510567) link