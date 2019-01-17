“Een voetbalgenie in hetzelfde rijtje als Maradona en Ronaldinho”: Spurs (en Vertonghen) wuiven Dembélé of ‘de meest succesvolle dribbelaar uit de Premier League’ emotioneel uit
Geen platte prijs in 6,5 jaar Tottenham, maar Moussa Dembélé (31) heeft in Noord-Londen wel zijn voetdruk achtergelaten. Zo veel ‘swagger’ hadden ze op White Hart Lane nog niet gezien. Elke beweging immer gracieus, vooropgaand in de strijd als het moest (zoals toen hij Sergio Ramos een schop voor z’n kont gaf of Diego Costa in de ‘Battle of the Bridge’ even in het oog stak), quasi onmogelijk van de bal te zetten. Dat laatste gestaafd met volgende statistiek van Opta: sinds hij debuteerde voor Tottenham in september 2012, is er niet één van de 164 Premier League-spelers met op z’n minst 150 dribbels, die een hoger slaagpercentage heeft (78%).
Hieronder een greep uit de vele, geregeld emotionele, afscheidstweets die Dembélé te beurt vallen. Gevraagd naar wie voor de ploegmaats de beste Spurs-speler is, klonk het steevast eensluidend: Dembélé. Hun persoonlijke GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). Een quote van zijn coach Pochettino: “Ik zeg het nu en ik heb het al eens gezegd: Moussa is een voetbalgenie. Ik zet hem in een rijtje met Maradona, Ronaldinho en Jay Jay Okocha.” Ironisch genoeg is het diezelfde Argentijnse trainer die (deels) de reden is van zijn vertrek naar China: diens helse trainingsregime was geen spek meer voor de bek van Moussa’s broze gestel. Vanaf nu zullen we het moeten doen met een occasionele flits uit de Chinese Super League van Dembélé, want bij de Rode Duivels is hij al even geen basisspeler meer. Zonde voor de liefhebber.
Exemplarisch ook was zijn allerlaatste beeld als speler voor Tottenham: geen welverdiende applauswissel op Wembley, wel een enkelblessure in godbetert Wolverhampton na een ongelukkig contact met Ben Davies, nota bene een ploegmaat. In zijn afscheidsinterview voor de Spurs blikt Moussa met weemoed terug op zijn jaren bij de ‘Lillywhites’, waarna er plots iemand de ruimte binnenwandelt die Dembélé het hardst zal missen: Jan Vertonghen. Bromance. Vrienden voor het leven, met ook nu weer een plaagstoot: “Mijn eerste profgoal ooit, die maakte ik voor Ajax op corner tegen het AZ van Dembélé. (lacht) Het was Moussa die me moest bewaken.”
2 reacties
Wouter Van de Walle
Heerlijke speler maar om de 1 of andere reden nooit helemaal zijn potentieel kunnen benutten want was anders wel bij een absolute topclub geraakt. Ook voor de nationale ploeg nooit echt basisspeler geweest
antoine de vylder
Een der sierlijke voetballers uit onze geschiedenis.Goodluc in China!!Diepe buiging