Portret Emiliano Sala: teamplayer op veld, man met empathie ernaast GVS

08 februari 2019

00u27 0 Buitenlands Voetbal Wat iedereen vreesde, is nu ook Wat iedereen vreesde, is nu ook bevestigd . De Argentijnse voetballer Emiliano Sala (28) is om het leven gekomen bij een vliegtuigcrash in Het Kanaal. Een portret van de man die zijn doorbraak zag verzilverd en het hart op de juiste plaats had.

Zijn verhuis naar de Premier League moest een onwaarschijnlijk avontuur worden: op z’n 28ste kreeg Sala eindelijk de erkenning waar hij al die tijd naar zocht. Toen Bordeaux hem negen jaar geleden uit Argentinië wegplukte, vond de man bij de Franse subtopper immers niet meteen zijn draai. In uitleenbeurten aan clubs uit lagere regionen scoorde hij wél aan de lopende band, maar doorbreken bij Bordeaux lukte wonderwel niet.

Een andere Ligue 1-ploeg bracht soelaas, Nantes nam hem in 2015 definitief over. Een geslaagd huwelijk, want in 133 matchen scoorde hij 48 keer. Sinds afgelopen zomer beleefde hij met 12 goals een absolute topperiode, over de hele wereld was hij zelfs even de meest productieve Argentijn ooit. Met Messi, Agüero en Icardi als landgenoten niet evident. Technisch was Sala niet prefect, maar fysiek was de sluipschutter o zo krachtig en zowat elke verdediging had aan hem een taaie klant.

Zijn grootste troef was echter z’n onbaatzuchtigheid. Een teamplayer op het veld, een man met empathie ernaast. Vriendelijk, behulpzaam en beleefd - hoe zijn ouders hem opgevoed hadden. Dat hij nog een laatste keer speciaal naar Nantes overvloog om afscheid te nemen van zijn ploegmakkers, spreekt boekdelen. Dat diezelfde collega’s een afscheidsfilmpje in elkaar knutselden om hem uit te zwaaien ook. ‘Be cool, be nice’, stond er op z’n sweater tijdens de laatste groepsfoto. Het vatte hem als mens samen. Iédereen gunde hem z’n vertrek naar Cardiff.

Detectiveverhalen

Die down-to-earth-mentaliteit voltrok zich ook in zijn hobby’s. Geen extravagante feestjes, geen peperdure bolides. Sala hield van lezen. “Ik ben verzot op detectiveverhalen en dramafictie. Ik vind het geweldig om helemaal meegezogen te worden in dat wereldje”, onthulde hij vorig jaar. Sala die bij het ochtendgloren aan een cafétafeltje buiten een boek las terwijl zijn labrador Nala - zijn zus zal het dier nu opvangen - opgerold aan zijn voeten lag, was in Nantes dan ook een vaak voorkomend tafereel. Naar de training nam hij overigens ook altijd een boek mee om zich tijdens de rustperiodes te vermaken.

Zijn favoriet boek was er echter eentje die een spiegel voorhield op zijn jonge jaren. ‘The Motorcycle Diaries’ vertelt het reisverhaal van een jonge Che Guevara die in aanraking komt met armen, zieken en onderdrukten uit lagere klassen. Sala zou er de inspiratie uit gehaald hebben om na zijn voetbalcarrière een liefdadigheidsinstelling in Afrika op te bouwen. “Want ik weet hoe het voelt om arm te zijn. Mijn vader was chauffeur en er kwam amper geld binnen.” Zijn moeder was huisvrouw en vond het hartverscheurend toen Sala op 20-jarige leeftijd naar Europa trok. “Mijn mama had het bijzonder lastig. Ook andere mensen vonden het niet kunnen dat ik op die leeftijd al wegging. Maar sinds ik vertrok, sprak ik elke dag met haar. Over hoop, onze zorgen en onze dromen.” Zijn andere grote liefde was de gitaar: het gaf hem een gevoel van totale vrijheid.

Ster

Veel te snel moet de (voetbal)wereld nu afscheid namen van Sala. “We zullen nooit weten hoe hij zich zou gevoeld hebben in Cardiff”, schrijft de Britse kwaliteitskrant ‘The Guardian’. “Maar zijn combinatie van grenzeloos enthousiasme en optimisme heeft een onuitwisbare positieve stempel gedrukt op iedereen die het geluk had hem te leren kennen. De overvloed aan berichten op sociale media is hiervan het bewijs. Sala heeft hard gewerkt om zijn doelen te bereiken en begon net open te bloeien. Zijn ster zal helder blijven schijnen.”