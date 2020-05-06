Ook de verplichte quarantaine van Ronaldo in Turijn is geen strafkamp: de poepchique woonst van ‘CR7' Redactie

06 mei 2020

11u06

Bron: La Gazetta dello Sport, AS 0 Buitenlands voetbal Cristiano Ronaldo keerde maandag terug naar Turijn, waar hij na z’n verblijf op Madeira nog twee weken in quarantaine moet. ‘CR7' en zijn gezin zitten dus nog even opgesloten in hun ‘kot’, maar een kwelling is dat gelukkig niet.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Ronaldo verbleef de voorbije weken in zijn vaderland, op het eiland waar hij opgroeide. Aanvankelijk sliepen de Portugese stervoetballer en zijn gezin in zijn 7-verdiepingen tellend luxeappartement in Funchal, maar dat ruilde ‘CR7' begin april in voor een huurvilla in vissersdorpje Caniçal. Ronaldo werd volgens Portugese bronnen knettergek tussen zijn vier muren in Funchal. De huurvilla kostte 4.000 euro per week, maar daarvoor konden de aanvaller, zijn kroost en partner Georgina Rodriguez wel rekenen op alle luxe die hun hartje begeert.

Maandagavond, na bijna twee weken op Madeira, trok Ronaldo met zijn gezin echter weer naar Italië. Zijn privéjet, een Gulfstream G200 Galaxy landde rond de klok van elf uur op luchthaven Caselle, in Turijn. Van daar ging het in geblindeerde busjes en onder politie-escorte richting zijn woonst, waar de Ronaldo’s dus nog twee weken in quarantaine moeten. Maar gelukkig zijn er slechtere plaatsen om ‘opgesloten’ te zitten.

In het noorden van de Laars wonen de Ronaldo’s immers ook poepchic. De wereldberoemde aanvaller betrekt met zijn gezin een ‘dubbele' villa waar hun privacy gegarandeerd wordt. De eigendom is gelegen op een heuvel in de buurt van de Gran Madre di Dio-kerk en je komt er enkel via een bewaakte privéweg. Volgens de Italiaanse sportkrant La Gazzetta dello Sport was Ronaldo meteen onder de indruk van het stulpje, ook omdat het hem deed denken aan zijn woonst in Madrid.

Geweldig uitzicht

Paparazzi en andere pottenkijkers zullen evenwel niet de grootste fans zijn van het verblijf. De twee aangrenzende villa’s blijven immers grotendeels verborgen, omdat ze op een heuvel liggen en omringd zijn door veel groen, vooral bomen. Vanaf zijn indrukwekkend terras ziet Ronaldo de hele stad, maar de stad ziet hem niet. De aanvaller kan met zijn gezin genieten van een geweldig uitzicht over de stad en daar pakken Georgina en hij ook geregeld mee uit (zie onder).

Ronaldo zal ook tijdens zijn quarantaine overigens messcherp kunnen blijven. Over de precieze indeling van het huis is weinig bekend, maar een volledig uitgeruste fitnesszaal is er alleszins. Dat toonde het koppel al meermaals op Instagram. Zowel binnen als buiten is er ook meer dan genoeg ruimte. Er is een gigantische speelkamer voor de drie jongste kinderen, terwijl Cristiano Junior - die midden juni tien wordt - zich kan uitleven in een groot zwembad. Ronaldo zelf kan zijn vele luxewagens dan weer veilig parkeren in een grote, overdekte garage die zich onder de woonst bevindt.

Het lijdt dus geen twijfel: Ronaldo zal zich de komende twaalf dagen wel nog bezig kunnen houden. Op 18 mei mag hij zich opnieuw aanmelden bij Juventus, waar hij wel nog getest zal worden. Als die onderzoeken geen problemen opleveren, zal ‘CR7' zijn ploegmaats weer mogen vervoegen op training. Heel wat spelers van Juve zijn sinds gisteren weer aan de slag op het trainingscentrum van de club.

De Serie A ligt sinds 9 maart stil om de verdere verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te gaan. Er staan nog twaalf speeldagen op het programma. Afgelopen zondag gaf de Italiaanse regering groen licht voor voetbalploegen om individuele trainingen te hervatten. Groepstrainingen zijn tot 18 mei verboden.

Lees ook:

Wie we daar hebben: Cristiano Ronaldo landt in Italië na quarantaine van bijna twee maanden op Madeira

Ronaldo gul op moederdag: zijn herstelde mama krijgt Mercedes van 100.000 euro (en lanceerde hij ook gerucht Dybala?)

Kevin De Bruyne ziet in Cristiano Ronaldo ideale ploegmakker: “Met hem erbij zou ik nóg meer assists hebben”