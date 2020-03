Onwaarschijnlijk: 75-jarige Egyptenaar scoort als oudste profvoetballer ooit in officiële wedstrijd

Meet Itzhak Hayk, a 73 y/o GK who is about to break the #GuinnessWorldRecord today, as the oldest active player ever to play an official match.



Hayk was born in #Iraq, moved to #Israel at the age of 4 & now about to make history.

🇮🇱 5th tier offers some magic, we’re on our way. pic.twitter.com/dvJqUpr8ir

BabaGol(@ BabaGol_)