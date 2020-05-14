Na bijna twee maanden zijn zorgen van de baan: Fellaini traint weer bij Chinese club

NVK

14 mei 2020

06u51 0

Marouane Fellaini traint weer bij Shangdong Luneng. Het zijn sléchts loopoefeningen, maar toch: het zal een opluchting zijn voor de gewezen Rode Duivel. Fellaini was de eerste Belgische profvoetballer die positief testte op het coronavirus. Dat gebeurde op 22 maart bij zijn terugkeer naar China. Hij moest meteen in quarantaine. Na drie weken mocht hij het ziekenhuis verlaten, maar daarna moest hij héél rustig opbouwen van thuis uit. Bijna twee maanden later zijn die zorgen dus van de baan.

De 32-jarige middenvelder plaatste een foto van zichzelf op Instagram, waar hij in trainingspak van de club rondjes loopt rond een atletiekpiste. “Het doet goed om terug bij de ploeg te zijn. Ik ben blij dat de periode in quarantaine achter de rug is en ik het ziekenhuis verlaten heb. Ik dank de medische staf van de club, die me verzorgde, en de club zelf om haar steun. Bedankt ook voor alle boodschappen die ik kreeg.”

De Chinese competitie zal eind juni of begin juli hervatten. Het is nog niet zeker of Fellaini die timing haalt.

Lees ook:

Fellaini keert terug naar China, maar moet wel 14 dagen in quarantaine blijven

Marouane Fellaini heeft positief getest op corona: “Ik zal behandeld worden en hoop snel terug te keren”