Lukaku reageert voor het eerst op ongelukkige rol in finale Europa League: "Ja, ik was kwaad. Maar ik zal terugvechten"

23 augustus 2020

18u32 0 Buitenlands voetbal Romelu Lukaku (27) heeft op Instagram voor het eerst gereageerd op de Romelu Lukaku (27) heeft op Instagram voor het eerst gereageerd op de verloren finale van de Europa League . De Rode Duivel lag met een ongelukkige owngoal aan de basis van de nederlaag. “Deze ervaring zal me sterker maken.”

“Eerst en vooral wil ik bedankt zeggen aan jullie en wat jullie allemaal gedaan hebben voor mijn familie en voor mezelf. We groeiden dit jaar als een team en het is een eer om een club waar ik sinds kindsaf van hou te vertegenwoordigen. Ja, wat in de finale gebeurde maakte me kwaad, maar ik zal terugvechten. Ik heb het in mijn leven nooit gemakkelijk gehad, zoals velen van jullie weten. Deze ervaring zal me sterker maken”, schrijft de 27-jarige spits in een bericht op Instagram.

“Eén ding weet ik zeker: Inter is niet dood”, gaat Lukaku verder. “Dit maakt ons beter als een ploeg! We zijn één geheel en op weg naar de juiste richting. Aan de fans: dank u om mij in elke thuis- en uitwedstrijd te steunen. Ik hou van jullie en waardeer de berichten die ik kreeg. We komen terug. sempre forza inter.”

