LIVE (20u45). Wie wint allereerste Nations League? Oranje neemt het in finale op tegen Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo.
EPA Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal
POR
Portugal POR
0
0
Nederland NED
NED
Nederland
Nations League • Finale Nations League
• Estádio do Dragão, Porto
• Ref: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spa)
• Aftrap om 20u45

De strijd om als eerste land op de erelijst van de Nations League te pronken. Nederland neemt het op tegen Europees kampioen Portugal. Leidt Cristiano Ronaldo zijn ploeg naar de zege? Of zegeviert het talentvolle Oranje? Volg het hier live! 

