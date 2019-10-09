Lijdensweg blijft duren: Musonda Jr. geopereerd aan rechterknie

Opnieuw brute pech voor Charly Musonda Junior (22). De Chelsea-huurling, dit seizoen al in drie wedstrijden actief bij Vitesse, heeft nog maar eens af te rekenen met blessureleed. Hij ging vandaag onder het mes, zo leert een blik op zijn Instagrampagina. Andermaal is het de knie die hem teistert, het is niet duidelijk hoe lang hij nu uit roulatie is. Zelf toont hij zich strijdvaardig: “De operatie is goed verlopen, klaar om te blijven vechten. Het plan van God groter dan je denkt.”

