PSG is voor derde jaar op rij kampioen, twee clubs degraderen nu Ligue 1 ook officieel is stopgezet

News coming out of France that the LFP has now confirmed the latest ranking is the final ranking:



PSG are champions



UCL groups: PSG, Marseille

UCL qual: Stade Rennes

UEL groups: Lille, Reims

UEL qual: Nice

Relegated: Toulouse, Amiens

Promoted: Lorient, Lens

Dale Johnson(@ DaleJohnsonESPN)