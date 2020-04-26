Montpellier-middenvelder Junior Sambia niet langer in coma nadat hij ernstige symptomen van het coronavirus vertoonde AV

26 april 2020

17u08 0 Ligue 1 Geruststellend nieuws uit Frankrijk. Montpellier-middenvelder Junior Sambia (23) is uit z’n kunstmatige coma gehaald. De Fransman werd eerder deze week opgenomen op de intensieve zorg met ernstige symptomen van het coronavirus en moest zelfs in een kunstmatige coma. Hij werd ook aan de beademing gelegd, maar ondertussen zou hij opnieuw zelfstandig kunnen ademen.

Sambia werd donderdag opgenomen in het ziekenhuis met darmproblemen. Althans, daar leek het toch op. Het werd echter al snel duidelijk dat de Fransman besmet was met het coronavirus. Hij was er zelfs zo erg aan toe dat de artsen vrijdag besloten om hem in een kunstmatige coma te houden en hem aan de beademing te leggen.

Nu is er dus geruststellend nieuws gekomen over Sambia. “Hij is van de beademing af”, vertelt Frédéric Guerra, zijn zaakwaarnemer. “En hoewel het een lang herstelproces wordt, ligt hij niet meer in een coma. Hij ademt zelfstandig en dat is goed om te horen.”

Het jeugdproduct van Olympique Lyon had volgens Guerra drie dagen lang last van ernstige diarree, voordat zijn toestand verslechterde. Z’n zaakwaarnemer gelooft dat hij het virus opgelopen moet hebben tijdens het winkelen, ondanks dat hij vasthield aan sociale afstandsmaatregelen.

Sambia is de eerste speler in de Ligue 1 van wie bewezen is dat hij is besmet met het coronavirus. Ook is hij tot nader order de eerste voetballer die op intensieve zorgen heeft gelegen door het coronavirus.