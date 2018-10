Mbappé heerst in Parijs met vier goals in dertien (!) minuten, Denayer is machteloos tegen recordbrekend PSG

WWWWWWWWW



PSG are the first team in Ligue 1 history to win each of their opening nine games of a league season.



Goals: 32

Conceded: 6

Clean sheets: 4



A walk in the Parc for Thomas Tuchel. 😎 pic.twitter.com/50dNgyotvt

