“Drie topspelers van PSG, waaronder Neymar, testen positief op corona na vakantie in Ibiza” ABD

02 september 2020

15u42

Bron: L'Équipe 6 Ligue 1 Neymar (28) heeft positief getest op corona. Dat schrijft de Franse krant L’Équipe. Ook Ángel Di María (32) en Leandro Paredes (26) zouden besmet zijn. De drie topspelers van Paris Saint-Germain moeten nu een week in quarantaine.

“Drie spelers van PSG testten positief op Covid-19 en zullen het sanitaire protocol moeten volgen. Alle spelers en staf blijven de volgende dagen coronatests ondergaan”, zo schreef de Franse kampioen op Twitter.

Trois joueurs du @PSG_inside sont confirmés positifs au test Sars CoV2 et sont soumis au protocole sanitaire approprié.

L’ensemble des joueurs et du staff continueront à réaliser des tests pendant les prochains jours. Paris Saint-Germain(@ PSG_inside) link

Volgens het doorgaans goedgeïnformeerde L’Équipe gaat het dus om Neymar, Di María en Paredes. Niet de minste namen - alle drie waren ze basisspeler in de Champions League-finale tegen Bayern München. Na die verloren wedstrijd kregen de spelers van PSG vrijaf. Het drietal trok naar Ibiza met hun familie en/of vrienden, maar moest hun vakantie inkorten omdat het Spaanse eiland als een rode zone werd aangeduid. Ook de Braziliaan Marquinhos, die nog scoorde tegen RB Leipzig in de halve finale van de Champions League, verbleef in Ibiza. Op de uitslag van zijn coronatest is het nog wachten.

Omdat Neymar, Di María en Paredes een week in quarantaine moeten, is het maar de vraag of ze klaar geraken voor het eerste competitieduel van PSG. De Parijzenaren openen volgende week donderdag - één dag nadat het trio uit quarantaine mag - zijn nieuwe seizoen met een wedstrijd op het veld van RC Lens. Bij vier positieve gevallen in één team, worden de wedstrijden van die ploeg in principe uitgesteld, zo schrijft de Ligue 1 voor.