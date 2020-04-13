Licht aan het einde van de tunnel voor Gianluca Vialli: Italiaanse ex-spits is na drie jaar hersteld van pancreaskanker AV

13 april 2020

19u00 0 Buitenlands Voetbal Voormalig Italiaans international Gianluca Vialli is na 17 maanden chemotherapie hersteld van pancreaskanker. “In december heb ik mijn chemokuur beëindigd”, verklaarde de 55-jarige ex-spits. Bij zijn laatste onderzoek werden geen ziekteverschijnselen meer vastgesteld.

Vialli, die momenteel als teammanager aan de slag is bij de Italiaanse nationale ploeg, kondigde in 2018 aan dat hij het jaar voordien de strijd met kanker had gewonnen. Maar de voormalige speler van Chelsea, Juventus en Sampdoria kondigde vorig jaar aan dat hij opnieuw geveld was door de ziekte.

Na een lange chemokuur is hij er eindelijk van hersteld en daar kan hij alleen maar gelukkig mee zijn. “Ik ben blij, ook al zeg ik dat zachtjes voor de zekerheid”, vertelt hij in een interview met de Italiaanse krant La Repubblica. “Nu ik mijn gezondheid terug heb, betekent het dat ik mezelf weer in de spiegel zie, m’n haar zie groeien, geen wenkbrauwen hoef te tekenen met een potlood. In dat opzicht voel ik me heel gelukkig vergeleken met vele anderen.”

Steun voor corona-artsen

Met vele anderen verwijst Vialli naar de duizenden coronapatiënten in Italië en in de rest van de wereld. “Ik denk aan degenen die naar het ziekenhuis zijn gebracht en gedwongen zijn om alleen te sterven. Het is verschrikkelijk. Deze crisis zal enorme littekens achterlaten op het land; emotionele, morele en economische littekens.”

Hij zou dan ook graag zien dat de regeringen niet meer zullen bezuinigingen op de zorg. “Blijf de gezondheidswerkers steunen, deze gulle mensen met ongelooflijke kracht. Laten we ze niet vergeten als dit allemaal voorbij is. Ik hoop dat Italië in Bergamo gaat spelen, met alle artsen en verpleegsters op de tribunes.”