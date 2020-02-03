Lewandowski is voor de achtste keer Pools Voetballer van het Jaar SVBM/MDRW

03 februari 2020

11u08

Robert Lewandowski is zondagavond voor de achtste keer in zijn loopbaan verkozen tot Pools Voetballer van het Jaar. De 31-jarige aanvaller van Bayern München won de trofee eerder al van 2011 tot en met 2017. Vorig jaar ging de prijs naar doelman Lukasz Fabianski.

Lewandowski reageerde tevreden op Instagram. "Elke onderscheiding is niet alleen een bevestiging dat al mijn werk naar waarde wordt geschat. Het is ook een motivatie om er in de toekomst nog harder voor te gaan. Ik dank al mijn supporters. Dankzij jullie kan ik mij blijven verbeteren.”

48 goals in 48 matchen

Lewandowski was in 2019 voor Bayern in 48 competitiewedstrijden goed voor 48 doelpunten, een indrukwekkende statistiek. Hij werd vorig seizoen voor de vierde keer topschutter in de Bundesliga en is ook dit seizoen goed op weg om opnieuw de beste schutter van Duitsland te worden.

De prijs voor Pools Voetballer van het Jaar wordt uitgereikt door het gerenommeerde magazine 'Pilka Nozna'.