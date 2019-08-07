Kylian Hazard excuseert zich nadat hij met 240 km/u over baan scheurde GVS

Kylian Hazard (23) heeft publiekelijk zijn excuses aangeboden nadat hij vorige week woensdag door de politie in Roeselare aan de kant werd gezet toen hij met zijn Audi S3 tegen meer dan 240 kilometer per uur over de E403 scheurde. Hazard moest onmiddellijk z’n rijbewijs inleveren voor een periode van vijftien dagen en moet zich later verantwoorden voor de politierechtbank.

Op Instagram ziet de broer van Eden en Thorgan zijn fout in. “Ik maakt vorige week een fout die bijna onherstelbaar is”, vertelt Kylian. “Ik heb mijn leven en dat van anderen in gevaar gebracht. Dus daarom deze video. Ik heb een centrum voor verkeersslachtoffers bezocht, dat heeft me doen nadenken over voorzichtig zijn op de baan. Er kunnen veel dingen gebeuren. Ik hou van mijn werk en moet het goede voorbeeld geven. Dat deed ik niet, vandaar mijn excuses aan iedereen.”