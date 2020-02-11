Inter doet lastig: Beckham moet vlak voor MLS-start mogelijk plots op zoek naar nieuwe naam voor z’n ploeg

11 februari 2020

13u40 0 Buitenlands voetbal Negentien dagen voor de start van de MLS een serieuze domper voor David Beckham (44). De Britse ster maakt als mede-eigenaar van Inter Miami zijn intrede in de Amerikaanse eerste voetbalklasse, maar moet mogelijk in extremis zijn clubnaam veranderen. Inter Milaan - de club van Romelu Lukaku - legde een klacht neer wegens een te gelijkaardige naam. Hoe dan ook brandt de club - met een Venezolaanse Belg en een mega-tempel in opbouw - van de ambities. “Het voetbal groeit hier zo snel.”

Het kostte hem bloed, zweet en tranen, maar op 1 maart zal de nieuwe club van David Beckham zijn intrede maken in de Major League Soccer (MLS). Zes jaar geleden al sprak de gewezen Engelse international over zijn grote droom. Tegen 2020 móést hij een eigen MLS-team uit de grond hebben gestampt. Missie geslaagd.

In september 2018 maakte hij de naam van zijn club openbaar: Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, kortweg Inter Miami FC. De gewezen ster van onder meer Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan en PSG straalde bij de onthulling. Na vier jaar van tegenkanting - een pak inwoners van Miami schaarden zich tegen het idee om een nieuw mega-stadion te bouwen in de stad - een heuse overwinning voor de ster. “Dit is een fantastische dag voor mij en het team. Ik ben enorm fier op onze naam.”

Amper 19 dagen voor de start van de competitie dreigt de 115-voudige international op zoek te moeten gaan naar een alternatief. Inter Milaan spande immers een rechtszaak aan. Volgens de club van Romelu Lukaku is het een inbreuk op háár merknaam. De eerste argumenten van de gloednieuwe club werden in de rechtbank vakkundig van tafel geveegd. Het ziet er dus naar uit dat Beckham op zoek moet naar een nieuwe naam. En bijgevolg onder andere heel wat commerciële producten, banners en merchandising waar de naam op prijkt zal moeten herdrukken.

Venezolaanse Belg

Een eventuele aanpassing zal niets veranderen aan de ambities van de club. “Het voetbal hier groeit enorm snel”, vertelde hij gisteravond bij het digitale nieuwsplatform OTRO. “Daarom hopen we grote spelers naar Miami te halen.” Voorlopig doet Beckham het echter met onbekende namen. Tweemaal trok de debutant de geldbeugel open, tweemaal voor een 19-jarig Argentijns talent. Matías Pellegrini werd voor 8,1 miljoen euro aangeworven, Julián Carranza moet voor de goals zorgen en kostte 5,4 miljoen. Voorts enkele spelers waar ze hooguit enkele honderdduizend euro voor neertelden, en vooral transfervrije aanwinsten en voetballers die ze via de draft haalden. Net als bij de NBA kunnen lager gerangschikte teams via dit systeem talenten uit de universiteiten oppikken.

Toen Beckham samen met mede-eigenaar Jorge Mas en sportief directeur Paul McDonough de speurtocht naar spelers opende, hoopten heel wat fans meteen op een dreamteam. De namen van Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale, Edinson Cavani, David Silva en Radamel Falcao doken op in enkele (boulevard)kranten. Niet mogelijk, want in Amerika geldt een salary cap. Met andere woorden: er staan restricties op het loon, slechts drie spelers mogen dat plafond overschrijden. De portefeuille opentrekken gaat dus niet zomaar, daarom dat Beckham en co kozen om veelbelovende spelers uit vooral Latijns-Amerika aan te trekken. Aan de Uruguayaanse coach Diego Alonso om een team te smeden. Alonso won eerder met de Mexicaanse clubs Pachuca en Monterrey de Champions League van de Concacaf, de bond voor landen uit Noord- en Midden-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied. Hij is de enige trainer die met twee verschillende clubs dit toernooi heeft gewonnen. De oud-international van Uruguay was zelf spits bij onder meer Valencia en Atlético Madrid.

Ook in de kern: een Venezolaan met een Belgisch paspoort. Christian Makoun (19) is een defensieve middenvelder die vorig seizoen door de Venezolaanse eersteklasser Zamora werd uitgeleend aan de U19 van Juventus. Makoun kon de ‘Oude Dame’ niet overtuigen, een half jaar later plukte Inter Miami hem weg uit z’n thuisland. Makoun trad eerder aan op het WK U17 en het WK U20. Zijn vader is in ons land geboren.

Tussenstop

Op 14 maart speelt Inter Miami haar eerste match in een nieuw opgetrokken stadion: het Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. De plek biedt plaats aan 19.000 toeschouwers en zal slechts twee jaar gebruikt worden. Het is de bedoeling om vanaf 2022 naar Miami Freedom Park te trekken - een heus prestigeproject. Het dak van het Miami Freedom Park is getooid met palmbomen. Op een brede boulevard zullen er cocktailbars zijn, die de fans de gelegenheid moeten geven om met een drankje van de wedstrijd van hun favoriete club te genieten. Ook restaurants en een winkelcentrum met de duurste merken zijn voorzien in het stadionproject. De kostprijs: 860 miljoen euro. De eerste steen van de tempel moet nog gelegd worden.

Bart Verhaeghe trok onlangs naar de Verenigde Staten om de plannen van het Miami Freedom Park te bezichtigen. De Club Brugge-voorzitter ging er ideeën opdoen voor de toekomstige arena van blauw-zwart en keek reikhalzend naar de allernieuwste snufjes. “Ik ben vooral benieuwd naar de technologische apparatuur om in een stadion álle mensen te betrekken bij een wedstrijd”, vertelde hij aan onze krant. “Amerika heeft bovendien een traditie van hele gezinnen naar sport te lokken. Wij willen straks veel meer vrouwen en kinderen in ons nieuwe stadion.”

Beckham kan niet wachten op de competitiestart. “Ik heb altijd geloofd in dit project. Daarom gaf ik nooit op. Ik wist dat Miami de ideale stad was. Ik wist dat dit speciaal ging worden.” Afspraak op 1 maart, uit bij Los Angeles FC.

#InterMiami new stadium

Cost: Part of 1 billion USD project

Capacity: 26,000 seated

Location: Miami Freedom Park

set to complete in 2022 pic.twitter.com/CyMdRiJCxY Azizul Aziz(@ motherfatherrs) link