Ibrahimovic op everzwijnenjacht in Macedonië als voorspel op laatste lucratieve transfer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in Stip (Macedonia) where he's boar hunting with friends. He was seen yesterday in a restaurant and a lot of locals met him. He said to them that his visit was supposed to be secret & that he's going to spend a few days in the city. #MUFC #mulive @utdreport pic.twitter.com/JZYCkxrXLQ

Filip Mishov(@ fmishov)