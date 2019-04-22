Hij schaart zich naast Messi én heeft record Zlatan in vizier, maar Mbappé drukt speculaties de kop in: “Zal wedstrijden Real alleen als toeschouwer zien”
Hij rondde als jongste speler ooit de kaap van 30 goals in de Ligue 1, maakte tot dusver amper twee goals minder dan het hele team van AS Monaco en heeft op zijn 20ste al drie landstitels op zijn palmares. Kylian Mbappé is een fenomeen - hoeft het nog gezegd? Met een hattrick rolde hij gisteren in zijn eentje AS Monaco op (3-1) in wat de kampioenswedstrijd was. Daarmee is hij sinds Jean-Pierre Papin (1989/1990) de eerste Fransman die 30 of meer doelpunten in één seizoen lukt. “Ik ben er heel blij mee, maar het seizoen is nog niet voorbij. Ik kan er nog meer maken.”
In Europa’s vijf grootste competities -Spanje, Engeland, Italië, Duitsland en Frankrijk- bereikte naast Mbappé vooralsnog één andere voetballer de kaap van 30. U kent hem wel: ene Lionel Messi. (lees hieronder verder)
Kylian Mbappé's Ligue 1 career by numbers so far:
• 95 games
• 59 goals
• 24 assists
• 3 titles
This kid really is something else. 🤩
Mbappé had er overigens slechts 27 Ligue 1-matchen voor nodig. Ronduit verbluffend. En zelfs het clubrecord van Zlatan Ibrahimovic -de Zweed scoorde 38 doelpunten in het seizoen 2015/2016- heeft hij met nog vijf duels te gaan in het vizier. Diezelfde Zlatan zwaaide onlangs nog met lof richting de Fransman. “Kylian is fantastisch. Hij is jong en heeft op het begin van zijn carrière al een pak trofeeën gewonnen. Hij is zijn talent aan het ontwikkelen. Hij werkt hard en zal alleen nog beter worden. Hij moet wel gefocust blijven, ook al wordt hij door iedereen de hemel ingeprezen.” (lees hieronder verder)
Age at the start of the first season of reaching 30+ league goals:
🇵🇹 Cristiano: 22 years old
🇦🇷 Messi: 22 years old
🇫🇷 Mbappé: 19 years old
🇧🇷 Ronaldo: 17 years old
Almost.
Dat Real Madrid Mbappé hoog op het verlanglijstje heeft staan, is een publiek geheim. In titel-euforie drukte hij gisteren zélf alle speculaties de kop in. “Ik blijf bij PSG, want ik maak deel uit van dit project. Voor Real Madrid is het leuk dat Zidane terug is, maar ik zal de wedstrijden alleen als toeschouwer bewonderen.” Het sprintwonder ligt nog tot medio 2022 onder contract in het Parc des Princes.
Ook PSG-coach Thomas Tuchel maakt zich weinig zorgen om een transfer. “De voorzitter (Nasser Al-Khelaifi, red.) heeft het me al vaak gezegd: de kans is nihil dat Kylian deze zomer vertrekt. Om prijzen te pakken, hebben we spelers als Kylian nodig. Voor ons is hij een bepalende speler. En dat hij nog beter kan worden, laat hij elke week opnieuw zien.”
Only two players in Europe's top five divisions have scored 30+ league goals this season:
🇦🇷 Lionel Messi
🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé
The 20-year-old joins the club with a hat-trick.
20-year-old Kylian Mbappé has now scored five hat-tricks in his senior career:
🎩 vs. Rennes
🎩 vs. Metz
🎩 vs. Lyon
🎩 vs. Guingamp
🎩 vs. Monaco
Two for ASM, three for PSG.
8 - Paris have won the 8th Ligue 1 title in their history (after 1985/86, 1993/94, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2017/18). Only St Etienne (10) and Marseille (9) have won more in the Ligue 1 history. Grand.
Zó vierden Mbappé en co gisteren de zevende titel in acht jaar:
Dani Alves - 35 years old but still a child at heart 😅
Here he is celebrating after securing yet another trophy 🏆 #PSG
