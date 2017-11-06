Het einde van een tijdperk: Andrea Pirlo neemt met emotionele boodschap afscheid van het profvoetbal Manu Henry

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving/Belga 1 rv Andrea Pirlo zegt het profvoetbal vaarwel Buitenlands Voetbal Zijn spelinzicht was een gave, zijn traptechniek een streling voor het oog. Andrea Pirlo is voetballer af. De sierlijke middenvelder, ook wel de ‘Architect' genoemd, speelde vannacht voor New York City in de MLS zijn laatste minuten als profvoetballer. Pirlo was het prototype van een intelligente speler.

Pirlo kondigde vorige maand al aan dat hij zijn aflopend contract bij New York City niet zou verlengen en zijn schoenen aan de haak zou hangen. Via Instagram deelde hij vandaag een emotionele boodschap bij wijze van afscheid. Intussen stromen er via alle sociale kanalen tal van dankwoorden binnen aan het adres van de 38-jarige Italiaan, wiens carrière rijkgevuld is. De spelmaker kroonde zich zes keer tot kampioen van Italië, won twee keer de Champions League én werd met Italië in 2006 wereldkampioen. In totaal verzamelde Pirlo liefst 18 trofeeën. Dan is enkel respect op zijn plaats.

Andrea Pirlo debuteerde halfweg de jaren '90 in de Serie A bij Brescia. Hij voetbalde daarna ook voor Inter en Reggina, maar het was pas bij AC Milan dat de middenvelder prijzen begon te winnen. Tussen 2001 en 2011 werd hij onder meer twee keer kampioen en won twee keer de Champions League. Daarna volgden met Juventus nog vier titels in de Serie A, waarop de Italiaan in 2015 naar NY verkaste. Met de nationale ploeg werd Pirlo in 2006 wereldkampioen en in 2012 tweede op het EK. Hij droeg het nationale shirt in 116 wedstrijden en maakte daarin dertien goals.

Last match in MLS. As my time in NYFC comes to an end I would like to say few words. I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. Thank you to the amazing supporters, thank you to the coaching staff and everybody that work behind the scene, thank you to my teammates. Not only my adventure in NY comes to an end but my journey as a football player as well, that is why I would like to take the opportunity to thank my family and my children for the support and love they always give me, every team that I had the honor to play for, every teammate I have been pleased to play alongside, all the people that made my career such incredible and last but not least, all the fans around the world that always showed me support. You will always be on my side and in my heart. 46.6k Likes, 1,018 Comments - Andrea Pirlo Official (@andreapirlo21) on Instagram: "Last match in MLS. As my time in NYFC comes to an end I would like to say few words. I want to..."

