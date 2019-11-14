Het beste van ruim anderhalf jaar Zlatan in de VS Jesse van Someren

14 november 2019

15u06

Bron: AD.nl 0 Buitenlands voetbal “Jullie wilden Zlatan, ik gaf jullie Zlatan. Graag gedaan. Het verhaal gaat verder. Ga nu maar weer honkbal kijken.” Met die quote neemt Zlatan Ibrahimovic na anderhalf jaar afscheid van de Verenigde Staten en zijn club Los Angeles Galaxy.

Terug naar maart 2018. Na een periode vol blessures vertrekt Ibrahimovic bij het Manchester United van trainer José Mourinho, om een avontuur aan te gaan in de Major League Soccer (beter gezegd: de MLS). Zlatan heet zichzelf op een typerende manier welkom bij zijn nieuwe Amerikaanse club en de stad Los Angeles: “Los Angeles, welcome to Zlatan.”

Alleen al sportief gezien is de komst van Zlatan een welkome opsteker voor LA Galaxy. De club van voormalige sterren als David Beckham, Steven Gerrard en Robbie Keane pakte haar laatste prijs inmiddels alweer in 2014. Sterker nog, het seizoen voor de komst van Ibrahimovic eindigt LA Galaxy op de laatste plaats in de Western Conference (de competitie voor de twaalf ploegen uit het westen van de Verenigde Staten).

Op 31 maart 2018 maakt Zlatan zijn debuut voor LA Galaxy, in de thuiswedstrijd tegen stadsgenoot Los Angeles FC. De Zweed begint op bank en ziet zijn nieuwe ploeg vlak na rust met 0-3 achterkomen. Over en uit, zou je zeggen. Met nog een halfuur te gaan begint de thuisploeg, met invaller Zlatan, aan een comeback. Ibrahimovic verzorgt hoogstpersoonlijk de gelijkmaker en de winnende 4-3 in blessuretijd. Vooral de 3-3, een volley van grote afstand, gaat meteen de hele wereld over.

Met Zlatan in de gelederen beleeft LA Galaxy een beter seizoen dan in 2017, maar loopt het desondanks de beslissende play-offs om het uiteindelijke kampioenschap net mis. In zijn eerste seizoen in LA komt de Zweed tot 22 treffers in 27 wedstrijden. Daarnaast deelt Zlatan kiekjes met beroemdheden als de voormalig Braziliaanse topspits Ronaldo, basketballegende LeBron James en zanger Ed Sheeran.



In september 2018 bereikt Zlatan de magische grens van 500 goals in zijn carrière in het shirt van LA Galaxy. Dat shirt is overigens ongekend populair. De afgelopen twee jaar was Zlatan de ‘bestseller’ in de Verenigde Staten, van de Zweedse spits zijn de afgelopen twee seizoenen de meeste shirts verkocht via de webshop van de MLS.

Zlatan begint eerder dit jaar als aanvoerder aan zijn tweede seizoen in de Verenigde Staten. LA Galaxy gaat voortvarend van start, in de eerste negen wedstrijden wordt slechts één keer verloren. Ibrahimovic zelf is met zeven goals in zeven duels ook aardig begonnen.

In mei van dit jaar beleeft Zlatan een mindere fase. Hij mist twee wedstrijden door een schorsing, nadat hij New York City FC-doelman Sean Johnson bij de keel grijpt. LA Galaxy gaat weer wisselvallig presteren en wisselt elke week een zege af met een nederlaag. Eind juli toont Ibrahimovic zich weer van zijn allerbeste kant, door alle goals voor zijn rekening te nemen in de derby tegen Los Angeles FC (3-2). De Zweed produceert een klassieke hattrick (schot met rechts, kopbal en schot met links).

De laatste tien wedstrijden van dit seizoen staat er weer geen enkele maat op Zlatan. De Zweed produceert veertien treffers en eindigt met LA Galaxy op plek vijf in de competitie. Daarmee is de club na twee jaar afwezigheid weer vertegenwoordigd in de play-offs om het kampioenschap van de Verenigde Staten.



In die play-offs dringt LA Galaxy door tot de kwartfinale, na een zege bij Minnesota United. Een nieuwe stadsderby wacht, maar dit maal blijkt Los Angeles FC te sterk. Een doelpunt en assist van Zlatan kunnen een 5-3 nederlaag niet voorkomen. Carlos Vela is de grote man bij LA FC met twee goals, en kroont zich ook tot topscoorder van de MLS. De Mexicaan produceert 34 treffers, tegenover de 30 van Ibrahimovic.

De Zweed neemt nu als beste speler van de MLS (door Ibrahimovic benoemd als de Major League Zlatan) een individuele prijs terug mee naar Europa, maar wist LA Galaxy niet naar de eerste prijs in vijf jaar te schieten. Maar van de laatste plaats in de competitie voor de komst van Zlatan, naar de kwartfinales in de play-offs nu, is een behoorlijke vooruitgang. Volgens Zlatan ongetwijfeld de verdienste van Zlatan.