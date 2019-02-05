Hartverscheurende foto: hond van vermiste Sala wacht nog altijd op haar baasje GVS

05 februari 2019

Romina Sala, de zus van de vermiste voetballer Emiliano Sala (28), heeft een hartverscheurende foto gedeeld waarop zijn hond Nala turend door een raam wacht op de thuiskomst van haar baasje. De Argentijn en zijn trouwe viervoeter zijn al jaren onafscheidelijk, maar ruim twee weken geleden sloeg het noodloot toe. "Ook Nala wacht op jou", luidt het bijschrift.

Emiliano Sala die bij het ochtendgloren aan een cafétafeltje een boek las terwijl Nala opgerold aan zijn voeten lag, was een vaak voorkomend en graag gezien tafereel in het Franse Nantes. Jarenlang zat de familie en vrienden van de spits in het verre Argentinië, jarenlang was de trouwe viervoeter dan ook zijn grote steun en toeverlaat. Toen Sala een droomtransfer naar Cardiff realiseerde, zou Nala logischerwijze meeverhuizen. Dat was ook één van de redenen waarom de voetballer op 21 januari een vlucht nam naar Nantes. Naast het afscheid van zijn ex-ploegmaats, wou Sala immers het transport van zijn hond regelen zodat die hem zo snel mogelijk opnieuw kon vergezellen.

Op de terugreis naar Wales liep het evenwel fout. Het privévliegtuigje verdween van de radar, zondag werd het wrak op de bodem van het Kanaal teruggevonden. Er werd een lichaam in aangetroffen, maar het is nog niet bekend of het om Sala of piloot David Ibbotson (59) gaat.