Haalt FC Barcelona met enfant terrible Kevin-Prince Boateng vreemdste transfer van wintermercato binnen? TLB

22 januari 2019

07u00 3 Buitenlands Voetbal Met de huur van Kevin-Prince Boateng heeft FC Barcelona misschien wel de vreemdste transfer van de wintermercato gerealiseerd. De Ghanese aanvallende middenvelder/spits belandt op zijn 31ste bij één van de beste ploegen ter wereld en wat nu al vaststaat: in Catalonië hebben ze er een attractie bij. Is het niet op het veld, dan wel in de tribune. Met Melissa Satta (32), de WAG van Boateng, in de buurt, is immers zelden saai.

Zowel op als naast het veld is Kevin-Prince Boateng een kleurrijk figuur. Op 6 maart 1987 kwam de kleine Boateng ter wereld in Berlijn. Met een Ghanese vader en Duitse moeder groeide Boateng op in Duitsland, waar hij begon te voetballen bij de lokale ploeg Reinickendorfer Füchse, maar al op 7-jarige leeftijd was duidelijk dat Kevin-Prince heel wat talent had en verhuisde hij naar Hertha Berlijn. Bij de Duitse topclub schopte hij het ook tot de eerste ploeg, maar na twee seizoenen werd hij al verkocht aan het Engelse Tottenham waar Boateng op twee jaar tijd slechts veertien wedstrijden speelde. Tussendoor werd hij nog eens uitgeleend aan Borussia Dortmund, maar ook dat was geen succes.

Ook Portsmouth bracht nadien eigenlijk geen soelaas. Genoa kocht hem in 2010, maar leende hem meteen uit aan AC Milan dat hem een jaar later kocht voor 12 miljoen euro. Bij de Italiaanse topclub zal hij voor altijd herinnerd worden voor zijn fenomenale goal tegen....Barcelona in de Champions League (bekijk de beelden hieronder). Boateng koos ervoor om als international uit te komen voor Ghana en dat was beslist geen makkelijke keuze. Hij doorliep de nationale jeugdreeksen van Duitsland en zijn jongere broer, Bayern-verdediger Jérôme, is al jaren een vaste waarde in de Duitse nationale ploeg..

Oerwoudgeluiden

Zijn treffer tegen Barcelona was straf en een ander opvallend moment in zijn carrière beleefde Boateng op het veld van godbetert Pro Patria Calcio, een Italiaanse derdeklasser. In de oefenmatch verliet Boateng boos het veld door de oerwoudgeluiden van de ‘fans’. Een actie die op applaus onthaald werd door analisten, supporters en mensen die strijden tegen racisme. “Ik zou het zelfs gedaan hebben tijdens de finale van de Champions League of van een WK”, vertelde hij in een interview daarover. Boateng werd VN-ambassadeur in de strijd tegen racisme.

En Boateng trekt niet alleen naar de Spaanse grootstad. Hij neemt zijn ravissante wederhelft Melissa Satta mee naar Camp Nou. Satta (32) heeft wel een verleden met sporters en andere bekende mensen. Christian Vieri, Leonardo DiCaprio en John Carew zouden de voorgangers geweest zijn van haar huidige Prince op het witte paard. Satta schittert ook vaak als model. Zo deed ze mee in een weinig onthullende fotoshoot voor Sports Illustrated en stond ze al in Maxim. Ook haar account op Instagram is ‘leuk’ om te volgen.

Dat de tordelduifjes voor elkaar gemaakt zijn, is duidelijk. In de slaapkamer spatten de vonken er immers van af, als we Satta mogen geloven. De twee zijn zo hevig, dat Boateng er tijdens zijn periode bij AC Milan zelfs een blessure aan overhield. “Hij heeft zoveel blessures, omdat wij zo vaak seks hebben. Zeven tot tien keer per week”, beweerde de Amerikaans-Italiaanse actrice in die tijd. Als hij binnenkort ook in de Catalaanse lappenmand ligt, kunnen we dus al raden wat de oorzaak zal zijn...





