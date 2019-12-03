Grapje van Van Dijk tijdens Ballon d’Or-gala schiet in verkeerde keelgat bij zus Cristiano: “Real Madrid, zegt je dat iets?” TLB

09u00 4 Ballon d'Or Virgil van Dijk werd knap tweede in de verkiezing van de Ballon d’Or, ’s werelds meest prestigieuze individuele voetbalprijs. De Nederlandse verdediger eindigde zo vóór Cristiano Ronaldo, die niet aanwezig was in Parijs. Toen een journalist van het Nederlandse VTBL Van Dijk daarmee confronteerde, grapte de verdediger. “Was hij een concurrent dan?”. Katia Aveiro, de zus van Cristiano, vond het niet grappig.

Op Instagram haalde Aveiro, die het wel vaker langs die weg opneemt voor haar broer, in een lijvig bericht uit naar Van Dijk. Ronaldo zelf trok gisteravond naar het Gran Gala del Calcio in Milaan om er zijn trofee voor Beste Speler in de Serie A van vorig seizoen in ontvangst te nemen.

“Ik denk dat er een paar mensen zijn die compleet gefrustreerd en onrealistisch zijn”, schrijft Katia Aveiro op Instagram. “Het was al langer duidelijk dat Cristiano de trofee niet zou krijgen, hoewel hij opnieuw verschillende belangrijke prijzen gewonnen heeft. Dat is echter een ander verhaal.”

Daarna richt Aveiro zich tot Van Dijk. “Beste Virgil, waar jij nu staat, is Ronaldo al duizend keer geweest”, klinkt het. “Cristiano heeft drie keer de titel gepakt in het land waar jij al jaren speelt. En jij bent daar nog steeds niet in geslaagd. Cristiano was toen nochtans jonger dan jij nu bent. Nadien ging hij ergens heen waar hij de beste speler uit de clubgeschiedenis werd. Real Madrid, zegt je dat iets? Mogelijk wel, want dat is de club die jou en Liverpool verslagen heeft in de Champions League-finale. Cristiano heeft dat toernooi al vijf keer gewonnen...”

Ook de finale van de Nations League, waarin Portugal het in de finale haalde van Nederland, is Aveiro nog niet vergeten. “Ronaldo heeft jou en jouw nationale ploeg verpletterd, was dat pijnlijk? We hebben medelijden met je. En, beste Virgil, zelfs in één van de minst succesvolle seizoenen uit zijn carrière heeft Cristiano meer prijzen gepakt dan jij. Mooi, toch? Zodra ook jij prijzen wint tegen échte tegenstanders, kunnen we verder praten. Vanaf het moment dat je een handvol van die prijzen gewonnen hebt, mag je misschien aan dezelfde tafel als mijn broer zitten.”