Georgiër redt leven van Zwitserse tegenstrever tijdens EK-kwalificatieduel

Quick-thinking Jano Ananidze of Spartak Moscow rescued an unconscious Fabian Schär from swallowing his tongue after a head clash in the Georgia-Switzerland match over the weekend. Fair play 👏



