FT buitenland. Steven Defour neemt afscheid van zieke vader: “Onze laatste rit. Rust in vrede, papa”

07 oktober 2018

Steven Defour heeft afscheid moeten nemen van zijn vader Jacques, die al een tijdje ziek was. “Onze laatste rit. Rust in vrede, papa”, klonk het bij de gewezen Rode Duivel op Instagram. Wij wensen Defour en zijn naaste familieleden veel sterkte bij het dragen van dit verlies.

Stuttgart zet coach Korkut op straat

VfB Stuttgart heeft zijn trainer Tayfun Korkut ontslagen. Het 3-1-verlies zaterdag op het veld van Hannover werd hem fataal. Stuttgart staat na zeven speeldagen op de achttiende en laatste plaats in de Bundesliga met 5 punten. Naast Korkut moeten ook zijn assistenten Ilija Aracic en Steven Cherundolo opkrassen. Er is nog geen nieuwe hoofdtrainer aangeduid.

De 44-jarige Korkut, een voormalig Turks international, was sinds januari hoofdcoach van Stuttgart in opvolging van Hannes Wolf. Deze zomer verlengde hij zijn contract tot juni 2020. Hij is tevens de eerste trainer dit seizoen wordt ontslagen in de Duitse hoogste klasse.