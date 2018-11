FT buitenland. Argentinië verslaat Mexico opnieuw in vriendschappelijke interland, eerste goals voor Icardi en Dybala

See Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela providing the assist for Mauro Icardi's opener last night against Mexico for Argentina.



Spurs’ Erik Lamela stepping up now for both country and club, need him for Chelsea on Saturday.



[@Argentina]#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/QMmadztgLR

Last Word On Spurs🎙(@ LastWordOnSpurs)