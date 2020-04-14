Fellaini mag na ziekenhuis verlaten, maar moet wel nog twee weken in quarantaine: “Heb zwaarste achter de rug” Redactie

14 april 2020

09u05 50 Buitenlands voetbal Goed nieuws uit China: Marouane Fellaini (32) is na drie weken ontslagen uit het ziekenhuis. In Jinan werd de middenvelder van Shandong Luneng behandeld nadat hij besmet was geraakt met het coronavirus. Fellaini moet nu wel nog twee weken in quarantaine.

Eind maart raakte bekend dat Marouane Fellaini de eerste Belgische topsporter was die besmet was geraakt met het coronavirus. De voetballer werd opgenomen in een gespecialiseerd ziekenhuis in Jinan en vatte z’n behandeling optimistisch aan. Terecht, want drie weken later is ‘Big Fella' genezen verklaard, zo bevestigt hij op Instagram.

“Het moment is aangebroken om de dokters en verplegers van het ziekenhuis en mijn club en haar medische staf te bedanken om zo goed voor me te zorgen”, schrijft Fellaini, de een foto postte van zichzelf, met mondmaskertje, en het ziekenhuispersoneel. “Ik heb het zwaarste deel achter de rug. Blijf vechten, het is belangrijk.”

Quarantaine

Het ‘normale' leven hervatten zit er voor Fellaini evenwel nog niet meteen in. De tot nader order ex-Rode Duivel, een asymptomatische patiënt, moet nu nog twee weken in quarantaine blijven alvorens hij weer kan trainen bij zijn club. Vanwege de coronapandemie start het nieuwe seizoen in de Chinese Super League sowieso ook niet voor eind mei, zo werd eerder al bekendgemaakt.

Besmet in Dubai

Normaal gezien zouden ze in China weer beginnen voetballen op 22 februari. Maar door de Covid 19-uitbraak werd de competitiestart uiteraard uitgesteld. Om de onverwacht lange winter te overbruggen, vloog Fellaini naar Dubai, waar hij een individueel programma afwerkte om zich fysiek klaar te stomen. Ironisch genoeg liep Fellaini uitgerekend in zijn vluchtoord in de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten de ziekte op.