Fans van Malmö viseren standbeeld van Ibrahimovic nadat bekend raakt dat spits mede-eigenaar van Hammarby wordt Redactie

27 november 2019

18u27

Bron: AD.nl 0 Buitenlands voetbal Eerder vandaag raakte bekend dat Zlatan Ibrahimovic mede-eigenaar wordt van Hammarby IF, een club uit de Zweedse hoofdstad Stockholm. Dat nieuws viel slecht bij de supporters van Malmö FF, de club waar de 38-jarige spits zijn profcarrière begon en waar hij onlangs een standbeeld kreeg naast het stadion.

Enkele Malmö-fans uitten hun frustratie door het standbeeld van Zlatan te voorzien van enkele nieuwe ‘accenten’. Zo werd er een blauwe vuilniszak over het hoofd van het beeld gehangen, werd er plakband over zijn naam gehangen, een wc-bril over zijn arm gemikt en er kwam een sticker van Malmö-held Markus Rosenberg op zijn been. Tot slot werd ook nog een spandoek voorzien met daarop de tekst “Verplaatst dit standbeeld zo snel mogelijk naar Stockholm.” Ibrahimovic was op 8 oktober nog aanwezig bij de onthulling van het standbeeld, dat direct naast het Swedbank Stadion van Malmö FF staat.